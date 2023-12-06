David Carr Wants Jalen Hurts Benched For Marcus Mariota

Videos by OutKick

Too soon!

That’s what Philadelphia Eagles fans are yelling to David Carr after the veteran quarterback said that he believes the team should sit Jalen Hurts for Marcus Mariota, despite there still being a couple more weeks left in the regular season.

The comments came after Hurts was evaluated for a concussion during Sunday’s blowout 42-19 loss to the 49ers after getting pretty lit up from a hit. Hurts was deemed fit to return and finished with 298 passing yards and a touchdown, but it’s unclear if there are any lingering side effects.

"I'd say he's probably better at playing quarterback for the Philadelphia @Eagles, right now he'd be more productive."@DCarr8 emphasizes Marcus Mariota should be the QB1 over Jalen Hurts. 😳 pic.twitter.com/rGgp6WZjIG — NFL Total Access (@NFLTotalAccess) December 6, 2023

INJURED HURTS BETTER THAN A HEALTHY MARIOTA?

During an appearance on NFL Total Access, the former Giants quarterback and brother of Raiders quarterback Derek said that an injured Hurts doesn’t help the team as much as a healthy Mariota would.

“Clearly, Jalen is uncomfortable reading through a defense in a drop-back pass scenario, some would say he’s not even good at it,” Carr said. “You have to have a serious conversation if you’re Philly and you have to really say ‘Is it better for us to play Marcus Mariota right now and let Jalen get fully healthy?”

The 10-year veteran went on to say that home-field advantage doesn’t matter for the Eagles as much as a 100% healthy Hurts would heading into the playoffs.

Following the loss to the 49ers, Jalen Hurts spoke about his return to the game after being evaluated for a concussion: pic.twitter.com/8VjfW2coiQ — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) December 4, 2023

EAGLES FANS DON’T AGREE

Although Carr may have a point, the majority of Eagles fans on social media don’t want to hear it. They’re Philly fans after all, it’s in their blood to be stubborn. And after last year’s Super Bowl LVII heart-crushing defeat by the Kansas City Chiefs they don’t want to take any chances. Especially for Marcus Mariota of all people.

Jalen Hurts with a torn ACL is still better than a healthy Marcus Mariota💀 lol respect him — Sach💚 (@ShiestyKane) December 6, 2023

How does David Carr still have a job?

This take is ROUGH. 🤣🤣🤣 — Michael Hauff (@TheFFRealist) December 6, 2023

One too many sacks from his playing days — Joe Pop (@JoePops_) December 6, 2023

At 10-2 the Eagles are currently in first place in the NFC East. They play the Cowboys again this weekend who are right behind them at 9-3. The Cowboys won the first meeting between the two earlier this year.

Despite all the hype that Marcus Mariota originally had upon entering the league in 2015, he has largely been a bust and definitely nowhere near the level of Hurts.

With such a massive game this weekend, there ain’t no way that Jalen Hurts isn’t going to be suited up.

What do you think? Should Jalen Hurts be benched until he’s fully healthy? Let us know – Tweet me @TheGunzShow