‘SNL’ Staff Writers Boycott Over ‘Dangerous’ Dave Chappelle Hosting

Staff writers for “Saturday Night Live” are boycotting this weekend’s taping in protest of the program naming Dave Chappelle as guest host.

“We’re told that some staff writers are so furious that the comedy superstar — who has made transphobic and homophobic jokes — has been chosen to helm the iconic show that they’re sitting out the episode,” reports the New York Post.

“They’re not going to do the show,” the report adds. “But none of the actors are boycotting.”

“SNL” hasn’t been noteworthy since the last time Chappelle hosted the show in 2020. Chappelle is the leading comedian in the nation. He’s mercurial, imaginative, and skillful. He’s a throwback to when stand-up mattered in the cultural conversation.

Dave Chappelle does not tone down his creativity to appease the joke-police who cater to an unappeasable nine percent of the country.

Dave Chappelle to host “SNL” this weekend.

Last fall, Chappelle uncovered the vulnerabilities of the “cancel culture” movement. Similarly, low-level staffers at Netflix staged walkouts over the streamer’s decision to air Chappelle’s special “The Closer,” which includes jokes about both straight and trans Americans.

Column: Netflix Reveals The Vulnerability of Cancel Culture Movement

The usual suspects in the media and on Twitter declared Chappelle a dangerous transphobe and ordered his cancellation. Yet an unexpected development ensued. Both Chappelle and Netflix refused to comply. They ignored the outcry, stunning the angry blue-checks.

It turns out that when a target ignores and does not bow to the mob they then prove the vultures powerless. Fear fuels cancel culture. And Chappelle and Netflix did not fear the perpetually outraged. Chappelle and Netflix proved the cancel culture justifiers as limited and weak.

So, it’s no wonder the mundane “SNL” writers would boycott his episode. Chappelle might dare make a joke about a group other than white males and Donald Trump supporters. He might make an effective point in the vein of humor that progressives do not approve of.

Show writer Celeste Yim posted the following on her Instagram Stories, hoping it’d their bosses to replace Chappelle as host.

“I’m trans and non-binary. I use they/them pronouns. Transphobia is murder and it should be condemned.”

Got that? Chappelle is “murdering” people by including all groups in his bits.

Chappelle personifies the exact voice “SNL” and Hollywood have worked so diligently to silence. And he’s winning.

Society produces unlimited fodder for satirical content. And unlike most current-day “SNL” hosts, we expect Dave Chappelle to exploit such a wacky culture.

Here are some ideas from a recent OutKick column:

There's never been more fodder for satire.



American culture's satire. Our president talks to dead people. Kamala's fighting racism with racist 'equity.' The word 'woman' is in dispute.



Yet comedic brands have never been more frightened to joke.



Columnhttps://t.co/eaIJEhdw5E — Bobby Burack (@burackbobby_) October 5, 2022

“SNL” is appointment television for the first time in two years this weekend.