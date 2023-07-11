Megan Rapinoe Comes Unhinged, Blames Dave Chappelle And Comedy For ‘Violence’ Against Trans People

Videos by OutKick

Megan Rapinoe unleashed a truly unhinged take on comedy, Dave Chappelle and Sage Steele being responsible for problems transgender people might encounter.

Rapinoe will soon retire from soccer. That will allow her to spend more time being a political activist, which seems to be her top priority in life.

Now that she’s on her way out the door, Rapinoe has decided to endorse men coming in and destroying women’s sports.

Megan Rapinoe blames Dave Chappelle and Sage Steele for issues transgender people face. (Photo by Ira L. Black – Corbis/Getty Images)

“Absolutely ‘You’re taking a ‘real’ woman’s place,’ that’s the part of the argument that’s still extremely transphobic. I see trans women as real women. What you’re saying automatically in the argument—you’re sort of telling on yourself already—is you don’t believe these people are women. Therefore, they’re taking the other spot. I don’t feel that way,” Rapinoe told TIME when asked if she’d be okay with a biological man playing with her on the national team.

Megan Rapinoe says Dave Chappelle is responsible for trans issues.

While that was an absolutely insane thing to say, she didn’t stop there. Megan Rapinoe, who has never passed up the chance to be a victim, thinks Dave Chappelle cracking jokes, Sage Steele standing up for women and tennis legend Martina Navratilova being against men dominating women leads to problems for the trans community.

“I don’t want to mince words about it. Dave Chappelle making jokes about trans people directly leads to violence, whether it’s verbal or otherwise, against trans people. When Martina or Sage or whoever are talking about this, people aren’t hearing it just in the context of elite sports. They’re saying, ‘The rest of my life, this is how I’m going to treat trans people,'” Rapinoe told TIME when talking about Dave Chappelle, Sage Steele and tennis legend Martina Navratilova.

Dave Chappelle was blamed by Megan Rapinoe for violence against trans people. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS)

Yes, you read that quote correctly. Dave Chappelle is the reason trans people have issues. If it wasn’t for Dave Chappelle cracking jokes, it’d be sunshine and roses. If it weren’t for Sage Steele, one of the nicest people in all of the media, supporting women’s rights to play sports, trans people would have perfect lives.

You’ve found yourself in good company if you find yourself grouped in with Dave Chappelle, Sage Steele and Martina Navratilova. You must be doing something right.

Protect comedy at all costs.

The reality of the situation is shockingly simple. Comedy must be protected at all costs. Nothing is off-limits when it comes to humor.

At the very least, the attempt to be funny should always be protected. Whether it’s dark humor, childish humor or something else, humor must be protected. I know people who watched their friends die in war and have some of the most grisly/darkest jokes about killing and death you’d ever hear in your life.

That’s not a bad thing. It’s a good thing. Great comedy and the attempt to be funny is the pillar of a free society. Megan Rapinoe hates that. She hates the fact the trans community and other groups she likes aren’t above being joked about.

Newsflash: No group is above being joked about. Not a single one.

We can’t let it happen. A free society can’t ever censor humor or opinions. As Patrice O’Neal (RIP) famously said on Fox, the attempt to be funny must always be there.

Why didn’t Megan Rapinoe provide specifics?

Furthermore, if you’re going to accuse Dave Chappelle’s comedy, which is hall of fame humor, of causing violence against trans people, you better have some airtight examples.

Let’s not mince words here. Megan Rapinoe is straight up accusing Dave Chappelle of causing violence against trans people.

What violence? Who has Dave Chappelle gotten killed? What jokes specifically resulted in a violent attack against a trans person?

Let’s be specific. The reason Megan Rapinoe can’t be specific is because there are no examples. Dave Chappelle is a comedian. Sage Steele is a TV host. Martina Navratilova is a retired star tennis player.

None of them are responsible for any actions other than their own. That’s how responsibility works. Apparently, Megan Rapinoe believes words carry more meaning than actions. That’s a classic tactic for people who want to silence those they don’t like.

Megan Rapinoe blames Dave Chappelle for violence against transgender people. (Photo by Lester Cohen/WireImage)

Megan Rapinoe can try to pin everything on Dave Chappelle, Sage Steele or anyone else who supports women’s sports and comedy. However, that doesn’t make it true.