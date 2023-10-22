Dave Chappelle Reportedly Accuses Israel Of War Crimes During Show, Completely Misses The Mark

Videos by OutKick

People attending a Thursday performance from Dave Chappelle reportedly were very upset with comments the comedian made about Israel.

The Israelis are currently engaged in a massive war against Hamas following the horrific slaughter of more than 1,400 men, women and children in Israel. So far, the war has been mostly an air campaign, but all signs indicate a ground invasion could come in the near future.

The topic has dominated the news, and for good reason. Hamas terrorists murdered innocent people, and Israel is now responding. That’s called war and retaliation.

Dave Chappelle thinks going to war with Hamas in Gaza is a war crime committed by Israel.

People leave Dave Chappelle show after he accuses Israel of war crimes. (Photo by Lester Cohen/WireImage)

Dave Chappelle accuses Israel of war crimes.

Fireworks exploded at Chappelle’s Thursday show at TD Garden in Boston after he claimed students shouldn’t lose their jobs for supporting Palestine, and it was off to the races from there, according to the Wall Street Journal.

A member of the audience told Chappelle to shut up, and he responded by criticizing Israel for shutting off water to parts of Gaza (which was done to motivate civilians to go south) and killing innocent people. People in the crowd then started shouting “Free Palestine” and “What about Hamas?”

People in attendance claim Chappelle framed Israel’s response to the massacre as war crimes, and claimed two wrongs don’t make a right in what appeared to be trying to compare Israel and Hamas, according to the same report.

Eventually, people just got up and left.

Dave Chappelle reportedly was very critical of Israel during a show in Boston. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Chappelle is wrong with his framing.

To be clear, comedians are free to joke about whatever they want. Great humor and the freedom to make jokes is a sign of a healthy and free society.

However, that doesn’t mean anyone is above criticism, especially when the facts are simply wrong. Students aren’t losing their jobs for supporting the Palestinians. Students are losing job offers for rallying in support of Hamas and blaming Israel for the slaughter of its citizens. There’s a huge difference.

Nobody is against political discussions, debates and rallies. What people are absolutely against is supporting terrorism, and businesses have the right to not want to hire people who align themselves with terrorist organizations.

Pro-Hamas Harvard students are now begging for money claiming their mental health is under attack.



These people are disgusting and scam artists.



Don't support terrorists if you don't want to face backlash. Very simple! https://t.co/8Xv0YRtE1q — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 17, 2023

Secondly, Israel goes out of its way to avoid killing civilians. The IDF will drop warnings, call people in Gaza and even let entire buildings know before striking them. What other military in the world does that all the time? Do civilians die in war? Yes, but Israel goes out of its way to avoid it. Hamas purposely murders innocent people. Do we not see the difference? It should be very obvious.

Unfortunately, the media and some politicians love to lie about this fact. Look no further than the bombing of a hospital in Gaza for proof of that fact. The media and multiple politicians – most notably Rashida Tlaib – pushed the narrative Israel hit it with an airstrike. That was simply false, but Tlaib repeated it even after it was debunked.

Finally, anyone making a moral equivalency between Israel and Hamas is an idiot who should be ignored. Again, Israel literally warns people about incoming strikes, and Hamas live streamed the murder of innocent people.

Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib happily played the role of useful idiots for Hamas after the terrorists appeared to bomb its own hospital.



Instead of waiting for evidence, both women immediately blamed Israel.



They must apologize. Disgusting. https://t.co/JNt3cp8MIh pic.twitter.com/M0u3Jxfqtr — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 18, 2023

Chappelle has previously joked about Jewish people during an “SNL” monologue.

This certainly isn’t the first time Dave Chappelle has talked about Jewish people. Although, it is the most unhinged comments he’s ever made.

He previously spoke at length about Jewish people during an “SNL” performance mostly centered around Kanye West.

Chappelle implied (joked?) that Jewish people hold immense power that isn’t allowed to be acknowledged like other ethnic groups.

“The rules of perception. If they’re black, it’s a gang. If they’re Jewish, it’s a coincidence and you should never talk about it,” Chappelle said earlier in the year.

He also spoke about the amount of Jewish people in Hollywood. For anyone who has never seen the monologue, you can watch the full thing below.

Again, a comedian is free to joke about whatever he wants, but it’s certainly odd Chappelle is choosing to attack Israel when the small nation is simply defending itself in the aftermath of a horrific terror attack. It’s made worse by the fact Chappelle’s facts are simply wrong, and he’s a very smart guy. Are we to believe he’s just misinformed? Seems very unlikely. It’s a shame. Chappelle has been right about so much, but completely missed the mark on this issue. Send me your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.