Dave Chappelle Is Uncancellable: Tomi Lahren’s Final Thoughts

Dave Chappelle is uncancellable and now his standup comedy special is nominated for a Primetime Emmy — proving that even in woke Hollywood, merit still matters.

“But of course, this ignited a new anger wave of trans activists who don’t think anyone who disagrees with their lifestyle choice or worldview should be acknowledged,” Tomi Lahren said. “That’s how indulgent some in that community are.”

Tomi said free speech isn’t just saying what YOU ALL want to say, it’s hearing what you don’t want to hear, even if it offends you.

“And I’ll let you in on a little secret,” she said. “As a straight, white, Conservative, I don’t appreciate 99% of the crap the mainstream media, Hollywood, sports, entertainment, and pop culture celebrates, but here we are.”

But because some in the trans community don’t like Chappelle’s special it should be snubbed by the Emmys?

Watch Tomi Lahren’s Final Thoughts: