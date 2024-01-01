Dave Chappelle Continues To Tell Trans Jokes, Despite Massive Backlash

Videos by OutKick

Dave Chappelle is not shying away from transgender jokes. In fact, in his newly released Netflix special, The Dreamer, the comedian is doubling down.

In 2021, Chappelle received massive backlash for a stand-up special (called The Closer), during which he made jokes about the LGBTQ+ community. Specifically, he poked fun at transgender people.

Right on cue, the woke mob demanded Chappelle’s cancellation, and 30 employees from Netflix’s hub in Los Angeles even walked out of the building in protest.

But Netflix stood behind the comedian, and now he’s back for more. At the beginning of the new special, Chappelle said he’d never joke about trans people again — but it was tongue-in-cheek.

“If you guys came here to this show tonight thinking I’m gonna make fun of those people again, I’m not f-cking with those people anymore,” he said. “It wasn’t worth the trouble. I ain’t saying sh-t about trans people. Maybe three or four times, but that is it.”

And always ready to push the envelope, the 50 year old then said he was going to transition to joking about “handicapped” people instead because “they’re not as organized as the gays. And I love punching down.”

Of course, though, Dave Chappelle didn’t cut out the transgender jokes.

He discussed meeting his idol Jim Carrey while visiting the set of Man on the Moon. Carrey portrayed the late comedian Andy Kaufman in the 1999 movie. While filming the movie, Carrey never broke character. He pretended to be Kaufman both on and off the set.

“I was very disappointed because I wanted to meet Jim Carrey and I had to pretend he was Andy Kaufman all afternoon. It was clearly Jim Carrey. I could look at him and clearly see it was Jim Carrey,” Chappelle said. “I say all that to say … that’s how trans people make me feel.”

The very first joke in Dave Chappelle's new special, The Dreamer, is about the ridiculousness of being pressured to go along with the lies of transgenderism. pic.twitter.com/6PKYEi5dvL — Genevieve Gluck (@WomenReadWomen) January 1, 2024

He also highlighted the absurdity of allowing trans-identifying males to inhabit women’s prisons.

“God forbid I ever go to jail. But if I do, I hope it’s in California,” he said. “Soon as the judge sentences me, I’ll be like, ‘Before you sentence me, I want the court to know I identify as a woman. Send me to a woman’s jail.’

“As soon I get in there, you know what I’mma be doing. ‘Give me your fruit cocktail, b-tch, before I knock your motherf-cking teeth out. I’m a girl, just like you, b-tch.”

Of course, The Dreamer has ruffled the feathers of left-wing media.

Dave Chappelle's Obsession With Mocking Trans People Continues in New Netflix Special 'The Dreamer': 'I Love Punching Down' https://t.co/UIKuCJjwNJ — Variety (@Variety) December 31, 2023

“Dave Chappelle’s Obsession With Mocking Trans People Continues in New Netflix Special,” read the headline on Variety‘s website.

You’d think they would have learned by now that Chappelle is uncancellable.

By the way, The Dreamer came out at midnight on Sunday, and the Variety story was posted at 6:39 a.m. — Who’s the “obsessed” one again?

