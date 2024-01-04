Davante Adams Gives Superb Endorsement For Antonio Pierce To Remain As Raiders HC

Videos by OutKick

Can the Raiders afford to move on from interim head coach Antonio Pierce?

The Las Vegas Raiders fell short of their postseason goals but stirred up a late revival, powered by Pierce stepping in as HC. Yet, it’s uncertain whether he’ll be leaving Las Vegas.

Raiders star wideout Davante Adams stepped up to give a ringing endorsement of Pierce, vying for him to stay full-time. Adams’ comments were a nudge at Mark Davis.

Pierce joined the team in 2022 as a linebackers coach, long after his days as a New York Giants LB. He officially retired from the NFL in 2009.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 14: Interim head coach Antonio Pierce of the Las Vegas Raiders reacts against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second quarter at Allegiant Stadium on December 14, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Candice Ward/Getty Images)

Whether the comment makes an impact, we shall see …

Adams spoke regarding Pierce Wednesday afternoon:

“It’s obviously who I wanted, and he’s my vote,” Adams said. “I’ve been vocal about that, and that’s basically how the whole locker room feels, and with good reason. He’s come in and done a great job.

“He’s continued to win us over. It’s not just the comfortable thing, I think having AP here would be good for this organization. He embodies what it means to be a Raider. That mentality, that swag, all the things that he endorses are the things that I believe in. … Definitely [I’m] rooting for him.”

Growing up in the mean streets of Long Beach and playing his way to a Super Bowl with the Giants in 2007-08, Pierce brings a unique moxie to the position. It makes sense that Adams and more players plan to step up and pressure Davis into keeping Pierce. Raiders players bought in on Pierce’s method, making it a tough decision for the Raiders to overlook Pierce as the prime candidate.

Pierce had the Raiders ready to hang 63 points on the Chargers and nudge L.A. to fire Brandon Staley. Not just any coach off the bench can pull it off.

Mark Davis is capable of a cold-hearted decision, evidenced by his firing of recent Raiders HC, Josh McDaniels. The question remains as to whether Davis can make the right call, also seen when he overlooked interim HC Rich Bisaccia for the full-time gig.

The ex-Raiders interim (replacing Jon Gruden) stirred up a similar inspiration for a team that endured controversy. Bisaccia led the Raiders to a 2021 postseason appearance. The Raiders fell to the Cincinnati Bengals, 26-17.

Pierce has a chance to end his 2023-24 tenure with a winning record. The coach is 4-4 since taking over for McDaniels.

The 7-9 Raiders wrap their season Sunday against the tanking Denver Broncos.