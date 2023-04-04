Daughter Of Judge Overseeing Donald Trump’s Hush-Money Case Worked On Biden-Harris Campaign

Videos by OutKick

Judge Juan Merchan overseas former President Donald Trump’s show trial in New York City, in which he’s charged with 34 felony counts.

Networks like CNN have run profiles introducing Merchan to readers and viewers. Yet the “news” networks leave out a key detail.

The judge’s daughter has worked on several Democrat campaigns. Including the Biden-Harris campaign.

Perhaps worth a line or mention?

Apparently not. The conflict has gone unnoticed across CNN, ABC, NBC, ABC, and MSNBC.

The press need not concern itself with the inconvenient truths of a Democrat-handpicked trial of their most threatening political opponent.

The daughter of the judge overseeing former Donald Trump’s case worked on several Democrat campaigns.



For background:

Judge Juan Merchan’s daughter is Loren Merchan. According to Breitbart, she is the president and partner of Authentic Campaigns, a company that runs digital campaigns for Democrat candidates.

Tellingly, Loren disabled her LinkedIn this week following a report from Gateway Pundit exposing her history with Biden-Harris.

But an archived version of the account reveals she worked as the “Director of Digital Persuasion” for “Kamala Harris For The People” during the 2020 presidential election.

Moreover, her company’s website lists the “Biden-Harris” campaign as a previous client.

Loren Merchan’s job required her to scheme against the president her father is trying.

Merchan also has ties to Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), another beauty who tried to take down Donald Trump during his first phony impeachment trial.

The Authentic Campaigns webpage includes a testimonial from Schiff stating “We partner with our clients to build award-winning online programs for progressive campaigns.”

Impressive.

Former US President Donald Trump with his defense team during his arraignment at court in New York, US, on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Trump entered a not-guilty plea to 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree in a proceeding that took a little less than an hour. Photographer: Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A Twitter account linked to Loren Merchan also appears to be deleted.

What else is she hiding for her father?

Donald Trump addressed Judge Merchant’s daughter’s history on Truth Social Tuesday morning:

“VERY UNFAIR VENUE, WITH SOME AREAS THAT VOTED 1% REPUBLICAN. THIS CASE SHOULD VE MOCED TO NEARBY STATEN ISLAND – WOULD BE A VERY FAIR AND SECURE LOCATION FOR THE TRIAL. ADDITIONALLY, THE HIGHLY PARTISAN JUDGE & HIS FAMILY ARE WELL KNOWN TRUMP HATERS. HE WAS AN UNFAIR DISASTER ON A PREVIOUS TRUMP RELATED CASE, WOULDN’T RECUSE, GAVE HORRIBLE JURY INSTRUCTIONS, & IMPOSSIBLE TO DEAL WITH DURING THE WITCH TRIAL HUNT. HIS DAUGHTER WORKED FOR “KAMALA” & NOW THE BIDEN-HARRIS CAMPAIGN. KANGAROO COURT!!!”

Don Jr. also tweeted about the report:

“Seems relevant… yet another connection in this hand picked democrat show trial. The BS never ends folks. Daughter of Judge on Trump Case Worked on Biden-Harris Campaign.”

The media ignoring such is further proof of the corporate press’ War on Information on behalf of the Democrat Pary