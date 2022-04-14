Data Shows Media Mostly Only Mention Race of White Murderers, Downplay Black Shooters

According to the corporate press, the skin color of a shooter matters only if he’s white. If the shooter is black, the race of the murderer is irrelevant.

This is the conclusion that the Free Beacon has drawn after reviewing nearly 1,100 articles about homicides between 2019 and 2021 from the following six major papers:

Chicago Tribune, Los Angeles Times, New York Times, Philadelphia Inquirer, San Francisco Chronicle and Minneapolis’s Star-Tribune.

The disparity in race coverage came to the fore once again earlier this week when police arrested proud black nationalist Frank James for shooting up a Brooklyn subway. The New York Times posted a nearly 2,000-word article about the attack but didn’t mention James’ race once. Neither did Reuters. CNN shamelessly referred to James as a “gentleman.”

If the subway shooter was a white person, they would call him a Psycho White Supremacist who may have connections to MAGA.

But since he is not white, CNN calls him a Black "Gentleman".

This is not the time for #RacePandering pic.twitter.com/RDgNprGGRF — Ziba رویا (@ZibaLady1) April 13, 2022

And the few outlets that did mention James’ skin color buried the note deep in their piece — a common practice when covering black shooters, the Free Beacon found:

“[P]apers are far quicker to mention the race of white murderers than black. (Those two races account for 92 percent of mentions in the data, so others are not shown.) Half of articles about a white offender mention his race within the first 15 percent of the article. In articles about black offenders, by contrast, mentions come overwhelmingly toward the end of the piece. Half of the articles that mention a black offender’s race do not do so until at least 60 percent of the way through, and more than 20 percent save it until the last fifth of the article.”

Like most cases of overtly racist practices in the guise of fighting perceived racism from years ago, the disparate coverage between black and white shooters heightened following the death of George Floyd in May 2020.

Before his death, papers were twice as likely to mention the race of a white shooter as a black perpetrator. Now, it’s a seven to one ratio. White privilege, right?

That chart is startling, the bias is blatant. The press wants to convince readers and viewers that white supremacy is, as President Joe Biden has said, “the most lethal threat to the homeland today.” Biden got that idea from the media.

Media executives are more to blame here than the writers and anchors doing the spinning. See, media companies incentivize “talents” to find examples of white nationalism, even if they have to wildly distort the details to make the narrative fit.

Companies shower those who cover alleged white racism with accolades and promotions. Meanwhile, these same companies ignore black racism for fear that doing so would incite accusations of racism against themselves.

So outlets like CNN and the New York Times want Americans to think white people are going around shooting black people and that black people are always victims. It’s a lie. Black people and white people can be both racist and the victim of racism. No racial group has moral superiority over another.

Frank James is not an anomaly. Black nationalism is real and it’s increasing across the country at an alarming rate. The media is just burying it so that no one will dare call them racist.