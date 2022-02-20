Data Shows COVID Cases Plummeting As Mask Mandates Removed

Videos by OutKick

Cases of COVID-19 have decreased by more than 50 percent in England since mask mandates have been removed in January, as relayed by author Ian Miller on social media.

Along with that, England also stopped mandating vaccine passports last month. Yet COVID cases are down a whopping 56 percent overall since.

Miller is the author of the book, “Unmasked: The Global Failure of COVID Mask Mandates.” He has been tracking the virus and analyzing and presenting regular data and updates that the mainstream media tends to ignore.

“How many more times does this need to happen before experts, politicians and media members stop pretending that lifting useless policies is ‘risky?'” Miller tweeted.

Cases in England are now down 56% since they removed mask mandates and vaccine passports last month



How many more times does this need to happen before experts, politicians and media members stop pretending that lifting useless policies is “risky?” pic.twitter.com/9xGtCJHAlM — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) February 19, 2022

Miller has displayed multiple similar data-driven graphics from all the world, including from the United States. The results have proven to be similar, shooting down the “trust the science” narrative driven by the American media.

He most recently used the sharp decline in South Korea to further his point that forcing people to wear masks may be little more than cosmetic theatre.

“With mask mandates, 99% compliance, forced quarantines, vaccine passports & 86% of their population fully vaccinated, South Korea just reported the equivalent of ~750,000 cases in the US, shattering every previous record,” Miller tweeted. “How much longer do we have to pretend ‘the science’ works?”

Even the pro-maskers are beginning to follow suit, with far-left news outlets such as the New York Times and The Atlantic beginning to question whether mandates aren’t infringing on people’s rights. Or mostly, if they even make a difference.

This is where mask people are now. Masks don’t work, they’re illogical based on all the data, so just shut up and do it anyway, sheep. pic.twitter.com/iAcMk9H4mZ — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) February 20, 2022

And it’s not just Miller. Even doctors and scientists — and yes, on both sides of the political aisle — are starting to question the efficacy of masking.

“Wow, the New York Times has finally admitted 50% of the truth about kids & masks; conceding downsides and good outcomes in kids,” tweeted Vinay Prasad, M.D. “One more year and they will admit that there is no evidence to show that masking kids slows viral spread.”