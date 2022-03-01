Data Continues To Show Mask Mandates Don’t Do Diddly Squat To Slow Virus

Videos by OutKick

Clearly, a so-called expert opinion on how best to combat COVID-19 was way off. At least, he was at it pertains to Hong Kong, says noted author Ian Miller.

Granted, this supposed attempt to conquer COVID was promoted heavily on Twitter, both by users and the app’s news team itself.

“Last year, Twitter promoted ‘expert’ Eric Feigl-Ding said Hong Kong showed the world how to ‘how to defeat COVID’ and ‘achieve zero COVID,'” Miller wrote. “Cases there have risen 71,105% since and they’re now reporting more new population adjusted cases than the US ever has.”

Miller, the author of Unmasked: The Global Failure of COVID Mask Mandates, added a hearty “Whoops” to his tweet. You know, just to give the so-called expert and his minions the little jab they deserve.

Of course, this is just one of many wildly inaccurate reports Miller has uncovered in relation to the pandemic, using data and charts to support his points, while the mainstream media stays silent.

“During the winter/Omicron wave and subsequent decline, states with mask mandates generally have done worse than those without a mandate, and cases declined at the exact same time regardless,” Miller wrote. “There is absolutely no legitimate, data-based argument to justify mask mandates.”

