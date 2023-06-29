Videos by OutKick

Dasan McCullough is a big, strong dude. He always has been.

However, the transformation in his physique over the last six months is eye-popping.

McCullough, a four-star recruit in the Class of 2022, was born and raised in Kansas while his dad served as the running backs coach for the Chiefs. They later moved to Indiana when his father was hired by the Hoosiers.

After one impressive year in Bloomington, he had over 42 offers from everywhere in the country, including Ohio State, Alabama, LSU, Michigan, Georgia, Missouri, Nebraska and Oregon, among others. It’s not hard to see why!

In the end, McCullough chose to stay local and play for his dad’s school.

McCollough arrived to campus as a safety, but moved to linebacker before his freshman year.

His first season on the collegiate level was a great success and he earned All-Big 10 honorable mention honors. McCullough recorded 49 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, four sacks and three pass break-ups.

However, McCullough’s father was hired by Notre Dame after the season. Dasan hit the transfer portal.

He landed at Oklahoma, where he is poised to play a big role on the Sooners defense.

Fourth and goal at the 1? Dasan McCullough blows it up in the backfield. pic.twitter.com/PTaShIwW4S — Summer of George (@GeorgeStoia) April 10, 2023

McCullough is listed at 6-foot-5, 222 pounds on the OU roster. The latter may be understated. He looks so much bigger than he did just one year ago. And he was not a small guy before.

Dasan McCullough is jacked.

Here is a look at McCullough on Sept. 17, 2022:

Dasan McCullough #0 of the Indiana Hoosiers. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Here is a look at McCullough on June 27, 2023:

Made it to Norman to see 2 “soon to be” Sooner Greats!!! Great watching them moving around and making a great impression. Keep it up my boys. Love y’all!!! pic.twitter.com/tpRZmlTr6t — Deland McCullough (@coachdmc) June 27, 2023

To put the comparison in perspective:

Jesus Christ what is Jerry Schmidt making these dudes do 💀 pic.twitter.com/LYl3nnHvR9 — Dad Turnipseed (@PFF_dril) June 28, 2023

Jerry Schmidt, the Sooners’ strength and conditioning coach, and his staff got McCullough on a plan that has worked as well as they could have hoped. Their second-year transfer linebacker is shredded!