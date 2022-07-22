CFL Receiver Suffers All-Time Embarrassing Drop To Lose The Game

Ottawa Redblacks receiver Darvin Adams suffered a brutal drop Thursday night.

Down a touchdown to the Montreal Alouettes with time ticking away, Adams found himself wide open in the end zone to tie the game.

Caleb Evans slung the ball to him, and despite being as open as a receiver will ever get, Adams dropped the ball! The Redblacks lost 40-33.

We all make mistakes, but that drop is on a level that is hard to explain. How the hell do you drop a pass when you’re that wide open?

I’m not even kidding when I say most middle school receivers could have hauled that in. It hit the former Auburn receiver right in the hands!

Darvin Adams (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Darvin Adams couldn’t have been more wide open if he tried. The former SEC player was in a dream situation! He could have caught the ball and ran around for a few seconds before anyone would have gotten near to him just to prove a point.

Instead, the ball smoked him in the hands, it bounced off like it had hit a brick wall and the Redblacks lost the game.

OH NO! What a way to lose!



Darvin Adams drops a wide-open game-tying TD in the final minute and the Ottawa Redblacks lose 40-33 to the Montreal Alouettes. 😱 #CFL pic.twitter.com/FHE6bmp2PT — For Future Considerations (@PodcastFFC) July 22, 2022

Tough break, my friends. Very tough!