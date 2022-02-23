Auburn Football Hires Ex-Gator Ike Hilliard As Receivers Coach

Videos by OutKick

Former Florida Gator star wide receiver Ike Hilliard is Auburn’s new wide receivers coach, the school announced on Wednesday.

Hilliard, 45, was the Pittsburgh Steelers’ receivers coach in the 2020 and ’21 seasons and had been an NFL receivers coach since 2011 with three other teams – Miami in 2011, Washington in 2012, Buffalo in 2013 and Washington again from 2014-19.

A first round pick out of Florida in the 1997 NFL Draft, Hilliard played for the New York Giants (1997-04) and Tampa Bay (2005-08).

“Ike is exactly what we are looking for to lead our wide receivers room,” Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin said. “His credentials really speak for themselves.”

Hilliard, a nephew of former LSU tailback Dalton Hilliard, is a native of Patterson, Louisiana. He replaces Eric Kiesau, who was recently promoted to offensive coordinator.

Kiesau, an offensive analyst to open the 2021 season, had replaced wide receivers coach Cornelius Williams the day after Auburn nearly lost to 28-point favorite Georgia State early last season.

“Auburn is one of the true giants within the college football landscape,” Hilliard said. “The responsibility and opportunity to be a part of coach Harsin’s staff here at Auburn is something I’m extremely grateful for. The process in place to grow and build this program is impressive. I felt it in every conversation I had with coach Harsin and others on staff.”

Hilliard was an All-American in 1996 at Florida under coach Steve Spurrier. He caught 126 passes for 2,214 yards and 26 touchdowns in his college career. When Florida beat Florida State, 52-20, to win the natonal championship in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 2, 1997, Hilliard caught seven passes for 150 yards and three touchdowns in New Orleans – 90 minutes from his home in Patterson.

Hilliard was 2-1 against Auburn as a player from 1994-96.

“The decision was easy to join the Auburn family,” Hilliard said.