Dartmouth Football Coach Buddy Teevens Loses Leg In Bicycle Accident

Dartmouth football coach Buddy Teevens’ wife has revealed the extent of the injuries he sustained in a bicycle accident.

The accident occurred last month in St. Augustine, Florida, and according to Kirsten Teevens, the coach had to have his right leg amputated. He also suffered a spinal cord injury.

“Unfortunately, as a result of the accident, Buddy’s right leg was amputated due to the severity of the injury,” Kirsten Teevens said in a statement released by the school. “He is alert and communicating with us and ready for transfer to a premier rehab facility to continue healing.”

The 66-year-old head football coach — described as an avid cyclist — was hit by a pickup truck at around 8:40 pm on March 15. He and his wife had been biking home from a restaurant at the time. The incident occurred while Teevens was reportedly attempting to cross State Road A1A, which runs along Florida’s Atlantic coast.

Teevens’ wife noted the difficulty of recovering from a spinal cord injury, but that her husband was ready for the challenge

“Spinal cord injuries are challenging, and if anybody is up for the challenge, it is Buddy. We appreciate your continued respect of our privacy as we navigate this ongoing recovery process as a family.”

According to the school, Teevens has coached Division 1 football for 30 years, 23 of which have come at Dartmouth. He led the Big Green — where he also played quarterback in the late 1970s — from 1987 to 1991, before taking the job again in 2005. In between his stints at Dartmouth, Teevens spent time as the head coach at Tulane and Stanford.

With Teevens recovering, associate head football coach Sammy McCorkle has been leading Dartmouth as acting head coach.

