Potential First Round NFL Draft Pick Darnell Wright Buries Hatchet After Sending Crass DM To Bengals Analyst

Darnell Wright needs to learn how to ignore the haters before he reaches the NFL later this month. The Tennessee offensive lineman went off on a Bengals analyst in his DMs on Monday, but the hatchet has since been buried.

Wright, who stands 6-foot-5, 333 pounds, was a five-star recruit in the Class of 2019 and more than lived up to his billing. He was All-SEC First-Team in 2022 and anchored a Tennessee offense that led the nation in total offense and scoring.

His tape speaks for itself.

After a dominant senior year and strong showing at both the Senior Bowl and NFL Combine, it would be a shock if Wright slipped past the second round of the NFL Draft. It is possible, if not likely, that he will hear his name called in the first round, and could end up being a top-20 pick.

Although Wright is a mammoth human with all of the skills to translate to the next level, there are some concerns about his technique. As such, the thought is that he will move from the left side to the right side whenever he gets in the building of an NFL franchise.

Bengals analyst, podcast host and blogger Willie Lutz agrees with the idea that Wright will have to make the switch and said as much on Twitter.

Darnell Wright is a pure RT and has no business playing LT. — Willie Lutz (@willie_lutz) April 10, 2023

Well, somehow, some way, Wright found Lutz’s tweet. Perhaps he was searching his own name?

Regardless of how Wright discovered Lutz’s analysis, he does not agree. That was made abundantly clear in a vulgar direct message that the former sent to the latter on Monday afternoon.

As the internet caught wind of Wright’s DM, he offered an olive branch in a since-deleted text.

The two also connected offline, which Wright made public. He and Lutz are good.

Grown men sort problems right or wrong all good brodie. @willie_lutz pic.twitter.com/kx0gTJx5bt — Darnell Wright (@darnell_5232) April 10, 2023

Oops. Certainly not a good look for a potential first rounder, but worse things have been said!