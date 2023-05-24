Darius Miles Again Denied Bail, To Remain In Jail On Capital Murder Charge

Videos by OutKick

Former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles will remain in a Tuscaloosa jail after circuit court judge Daniel Pruet denied him bail in a bond hearing at the Tuscaloosa County Courthouse Wednesday morning.

Miles, 21, has been in jail on a capital murder charge since Jan. 15 after the shooting death of Jamea Jonae Harris, 23, of Birmingham. Miles’ friend Michael Lynn Davis, 20, allegedly shot Harris to death on the Alabama Strip near Alabama’s campus. Miles entered a plea of not guilty on Wednesday through his attorney.

Authorities said Miles gave the murder weapon to Davis after Alabama basketball player Brandon Miller brought the gun to Miles after 1 a.m. on Jan. 15. Tuscaloosa district court judge Joanne M. Jannik previously denied bail for Miles on Feb. 21.

Brandon Miller Not Charged

Davis has also been in jail since Jan. 15 on a capital murder charge.

Miller, expected to be the second or third player taken in the June 22 NBA Draft, has been called a witness by Tuscaloosa Police. Miller has not been charged as an accessory.

Davis also had a bond hearing scheduled for Wednesday, but it was previously rescheduled for July 21 in Pruet’s court. Davis’ attorney John Robbins is seeking youthful offender status for Davis. He was 20 the night he allegedly murdered Harris. That status is currently under review.

A grand jury indicted Miles and Davis on capital murder charges in March.

Harris’ boyfriend Cedric Johnson attended the hearing Wednesday. He shot back at Davis on Jan. 15 before driving away with Harris. He stopped in front of Bryant-Denny Stadium when he saw a policeman and requested help. Harris was pronounced dead there.

The Tuscaloosa District Attorney’s office issued a subpoena at the hearing Wednesday to Johnson for his cooperation in the case. Miles’ attorney Mary Turner of Tuscaloosa also issued Johnson a subpoena. Johnson wore a necklace with a photo of Harris at the hearing, according to the Tuscaloosa News.

What Is Next For Darius Miles?

Up next for Miles is likely an immunity hearing. Turner, his attorney, maintains Miles acted in self defense when he gave the gun to Davis. If Pruet rules that Davis did act in self defense, the case against Miles will be dismissed. This has been Turner’s hope since the very beginning.

Darius Miles Attorney Seeking Self-Defense

But self defense may be a reach at best. Davis obviously could have left the scene on his own by foot or by Uber or with Miller. And there is this. Tuscaloosa Police detective Branden Culpepper said under oath in a Feb. 21 preliminatry hearing that Miles and Davis told him they did not feel threatened by Johnson on Jan. 15.

A self-defense argument from Miles may have to establish that Miles felt threatened.