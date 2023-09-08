‘That ’70s Show’ Star Danny Masterson Sentenced To At Least 30 Years In Prison For Rape

Videos by OutKick

“That ’70s Show” star Danny Masterson will likely spend the majority of the rest of his life in prison.

Masterson was sentenced to 30 years to life after being convicted on two counts of forcible rape back in May. Masterson was convicted of raping two women back in 2001 and 2003 when he was a TV star.

The jury couldn’t reach a verdict on a third charge after eight days of deliberation, but it ultimately won’t matter because 30 years to life could see Masterson spend the rest of his days in the custody of the California prison system.

The disgraced former TV star’s first trial ended in a mistrial.

Danny Masterson sentenced to 30 years to life after being convicted in rape case. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Danny Masterson sentenced to decades in prison.

Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón told Fox News Digital the following in reaction to the sentence:

This has been a long and arduous road for the victims of Mr. Masterson. They not only survived his abuse, they also survived a system that is often not kind to victims. I applaud their courage for coming forward and participating in this process. My hope is that this sentence will somehow bring them peace and that their bravery will be an example to others. I also want to thank the entire trial team. This was a very difficult case but due to their hard work, experience and commitment, justice was finally served today. One of my top priorities is to ensure that Los Angeles will no longer be a hunting ground for Hollywood elite who feel entitled to prey on women.”

However, Masterson’s legal team is vowing to continue to fight. His lawyer Shawn Holley told Fox News Digital, “For the past several months a team of the top appellate lawyers in the country has been reviewing transcripts of the trial. They have identified a number of significant evidentiary and constitutional issues which they will address in briefs to both the state and federal courts.”

Danny Masterson’s lawyers vow to fight rape conviction and sentence. (Photo by Lucy Nicholson – Pool/Getty Images)

Danny Masterson is currently 47. He’d be in his late 70s if gets parole after 30 years. He starred on “That ’70s Show” from 1998 through 2006 and later teamed back up with Ashton Kutcher for “The Ranch.” Now, he faces the very real prospect of never seeing another day outside of a prison.