Danny Kanell Nukes Deion Sanders’ Son With Blunt Tweet

Danny Kanell saved some receipts from Deion Sanders Jr. and the Colorado football team.

The Buffs and Deion Sanders started hot after coming out of the gates with a 3-0 record. The team in Boulder set the college football world on fire.

However, the wheels quickly fell off and Colorado finished the season an abysmal 4-8. That included going 1-8 in the team’s final nine games. The tone and attitude around the program is a lot different right now than it was in September.

Well, Kanell seems to have bookmarked a little trash talk from Deion Sanders Jr., and he didn’t let it go now that the season is over.

Danny Kanell torched Deion Sanders’ son on X. He responded to a tweet from months ago. (Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

Danny Kanell Roasts Deion Sanders Jr. on X.

Sanders’ son called Kanell a “pure hoe” in September after he questioned Colorado students storming the field as huge favorites against Colorado State.

You are a pure hoe https://t.co/wlLQtEFpO0 — Deion Sanders Jr (@DeionSandersJr) September 17, 2023

Now, more than two months later, Kanell returned fire, and did it in ruthless fashion. Turns out he can unleash on social media.

The former Florida State and New York Giants QB quote tweeted the tweet from September, and told Deion Sanders Jr. – who does all the film production – to “stop writing checks your lil bros can’t cash,” “cleanup” his “language” and encouraged him to tone it down after wins and losses.

Check out the response Kanell waited months to send below, and send me your thoughts to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Hey junior @DeionSandersJr congrats on 4 wins in year one. Some advice for year 2:

Stop writing checks your lil bros can’t cash.

Cleanup your language -I’m sure your daddy doesn’t approve.

When you lose say little. When you win say less. ✌️#DKreceipts https://t.co/vSDZQxUCok — Danny Kanell (@dannykanell) November 28, 2023

To paraphrase Shaq, I must apologize to Danny Kanell. I wasn’t familiar with his game when it comes to roasting people. He sat on that tweet from Deion Sanders Jr. for more than two months.

Then, when the time was right after Colorado fell apart in epic fashion, he fired up X and hit him with a ruthless response. He absolutely humbled Deion’s son by reminding him he’s not the star athlete and that he doesn’t know how to handle winning or losing.

Danny Kanell roasts Deion Sanders Jr. in hilarious fashion. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

The message has now been sent. Don’t come at Kanell unless you want to take return fire. It might not be immediate, but it will be overwhelming whenever it eventually comes.