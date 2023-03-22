Daniel Vogelbach ‘Can’t Buy A F–king Hit’ In Beautiful Hot Mic Moment

Videos by OutKick

You know who’s NOT ready for the MLB season to start next week? New York Mets DH Daniel Vogelbach, who once again demonstrated Wednesday why Rob Manfred needs to dump microphones all over the field.

Vogelbach grounded out sharply in the sixth inning against the Astros, and it looked like it was bound for center field and nice little base knock.

Except, just kidding! The second baseman makes a nifty little backhand and throws the 30-year-old out by a billion feet, which was evidently the last straw for Vogelbach this spring training.

Plug those headphones in if you’re at work!

"I can't buy a fucking hit" -Daniel Vogelbach after grounding out pic.twitter.com/HIo1x5iCvV — Shea Station (@shea_station) March 22, 2023

MLB needs more hot mic moments like this

Incredible. I LOVE a good hot mic moment. Live for them. Crave them. This one, of course, doesn’t disappoint.

It’s spring training and our man Daniel Vogelbach is over his apparent slump. Doesn’t matter that it doesn’t matter. Doesn’t matter that we’ve still got a couple games left to make things right before the bright lights come on next week.

We need to button some things up right now, and poor Daniel here can’t even get out of the box before he’s robbed a single.

All of this leads me to my greater point, which is Major League Baseball needs every single player mic’d up. You wanna grow the game? Mic ’em up! You wanna put some eyeballs on your sport in the months between opening day and Game 162? Let us hear every last word.

Spring training games are awesome for myriad reasons, but No. 1 is mic’d up players doing interviews during the game. Same thing with the All-Star game in July. Anyone remember this gem from Mookie Betts a few years ago?

Insane.

What a moment. Give me that all season long.

There, I just fixed your ratings problem, Rob Manfred. Free of charge.