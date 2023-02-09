Report: Daniel Snyder Seeking A Record $7 Billion To Sell Washington Commanders

Videos by OutKick

While it was almost a certainty that Washington owner Daniel Snyder had finally given in, and a sale of his beloved franchise was inevitable, all of the speculation and reporting on that front has hit a lull.

Initial reports hinted that a deal to sell would be reached by March. But NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell didn’t break any news regarding the outside investigation into the Washington Commanders or the potential sale of the embattled franchise at Wednesday’s Super Bowl news conference.

March is rapidly closing in — and one recent report from Front Office Sports — shines light into the potential holdup.

Money. A lot of money to be exact.

The one thing that drives Snyder more than anything.

According to several Front Office Sports, the current Washington owner is holding out for a $7 billion bid, which is higher than any that have previously been made for ownership of a sports franchise to date.

The highest offer through the first round of bids (which closed in December) was $6.3 billion. Should Snyder get $7 billion, that would be a worldwide-record for a sports franchise and $1.6 billion more than the Denver Broncos sold for last year.

Is there a chance Daniel Snyder won’t sell?

Though all indications point to someone with extremely rich pockets giving Snyder the astronomical price he is looking for, there are some who believe he will refuse to sell if he doesn’t get what he wants (shocker).

A source told FOS that there remains some concern around the league that Snyder may ultimately decide not to sell if he doesn’t get closer to his magic number. But there’s still belief around the league that Snyder will sell most — if not all — of the team.

Plenty would argue that prior to Snyder owning the Commanders, the franchise was considered among the class of the NFL. That’s no longer the case. Snyder has run Washington into the ground with years of misconduct, scandals, meddling in personnel decisions and more.

As more time passes, Washington fans will only become more nervous. They will believe it when they see it.

Anyone got $7 billion to spare?