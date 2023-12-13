Daniel Ricciardo’s Offseason Is Going Well, Joins Zach Bryan On Stage In Australia

Videos by OutKick

The Formula 1 offseason is only a few weeks old, but AlphaTauri’s (or whatever they’ll be called next season… hopefully not Racing Bulls) Daniel Ricciardo is already in mid to late offseason form. He even took the stage with country music star Zach Bryan.

Bryant is on tour in Australia, and had a recent stop in Melbourne,

During one song, Ricciardo hopped out on stage and did a bit of singing along to Bryant’s song “Revival.:

F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo made a surprise appearance during country music singer Zach Bryan's sold out show in Melbourne last night, as well as Irish singer Dermot Kennedy who also made a cameo.



The star also performed a classic shoey on stage – the iconic Aussie ritual… pic.twitter.com/2aBTe957LF — 9News Australia (@9NewsAUS) December 10, 2023

Bryant even took time to throw down a shoey. That’s Ricciardo’s signature celebration. If you’re unfamiliar, it involves chugging some booze out of a nasty sweaty shoe. That’s apparently a big deal in Australia (for some reason). I guess you have to keep yourself entertained when you’re locked inside for months on end.

If you had to guess which F1 driver would wind up onstage with Zach Bryan, the only option is Danny Ric. For the rest of the grid, it’s hard to even picture them either A). liking country music or B). being willing to hop out on stage and show off their pipes.

Like, for instance, you have to think Max Verstappen wouldn’t be caught dead doing that.

Daniel Ricciardo has plenty of time to live it up before he gets back to his day job in about a month and a half or so. And he should be more than pumped about getting back to the factory.

That’s because AlphaTauri was one of the teams that was trending in the right direction toward the end of the season. Couple that with the fact that the plan is for them to work closer with parent team Red Bull — yes the team that won all but one race last season — and they should be pretty excited about the season.

Follow on X: @Matt_Reigle