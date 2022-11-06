NYC Marathon Runner Was On Pace To Smash Record Before Scary Collapse With 5 Miles Left

Sunday’s New York City Marathon was met with record-high temperatures and Brazilian runner Daniel Do Nascimento was feeling the effects. The 24-year-old collapsed just 5 miles from the finish line while running well ahead of record pace.

Do Nasciemento started fast out of the gates and was way out in front through the first 30 minutes.

Here's a rare sight in marathon running. Daniel do Nascimento is not just leading the pack — he's leading the lead vehicle! #TCSNYCMarathon pic.twitter.com/wWiuUGx6PR — TCS New York City Marathon (@nycmarathon) November 6, 2022

That lead continued throughout the morning and he held a two-minute lead at the halfway point. Nobody was within sight after the first 16 miles.

Bridge number three and 16 miles done for the #TCSNYCMarathon pro men's open field. Daniel do Nascimento remains firmly in the lead as he enters Manhattan! pic.twitter.com/CJVngyagp4 — TCS New York City Marathon (@nycmarathon) November 6, 2022

At one point, just after the 21-mile mark, Do Nascimento even stopped to use the bathroom. It took him all of 18 seconds to get in and out, which is incredibly impressive.

Here's a look at that quick bathroom break. Another rare sight for the #TCSNYCMarathon! pic.twitter.com/ltHhIK9Eii — TCS New York City Marathon (@nycmarathon) November 6, 2022

However, not long thereafter, his pace began to slow by a visible margin.

Daniel do Nascimento’s day took a sudden turn.

He was starting to struggle and it was obvious that he was in serious pain.

Bridge number four done for the #TCSNYCMarathon pro men's open field. Daniel do Nascimento remains in the lead but is clearly struggling as he enters the Boogie Down Bronx! pic.twitter.com/5fJJ5PJCWG — TCS New York City Marathon (@nycmarathon) November 6, 2022

And then, suddenly, Do Nascimento pulled over to the side and came to a complete stop. Moments later, his legs began to wobble before he scarily collapsed to the pavement below.

Lead runner Daniel Do Nascimento in New York City marathon collapses 21 miles into the race. pic.twitter.com/pbDHKL8zpF — .. (@Xx17965797N) November 6, 2022

Medical personnel and and New York City Police Department officers immediately ran over to assist the fallen runner. Fortunately, Do Nasciment was eventually able to return to his feet and did not need to go to the hospital. His race, though, came to an early end.

Warning: sensitive content ⚠️



Early leader Daniel Do Nascimento is out of the race and receiving attention from first responders.



The marathon is brutal. pic.twitter.com/UFaoCPUMFD — CITIUS MAG (@CitiusMag) November 6, 2022

This year’s final marathon major is a grueling course. The NYC Marathon is one of the most difficult tracks in the United States.

In addition, the crisp and mild fall weather was replaced by an unprecedented heatwave. It clearly took a toll on Do Nascimento.

Prior to his exhausted collapse, Do Nascimento was cruising. He ran the first half of the race in 1:01:22 and was on pace to beat the course record of 2:05:06, but came five miles short of history.