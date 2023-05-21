Daniel Day-Lewis Gives Off Harry Dunne Vibes In Rare Public Sighting Since Retiring From Acting

Videos by OutKick

Daniel Day-Lewis made a rare public appearance last week. Rare as in the first time he’s been seen in public in almost four years. The 66-year-old was spotted out with his wife, director Rebecca Miller, in New York City on Thursday.

The Oscar winning actor, who retired from acting following the release of Phantom Thread in 2017, was unrecognizable to say the least. He had his long, somewhat wild hair, tucked under a hat with a zip-up hooded sweatshirt and yellow pants.

That’s quite the “I’m enjoying retirement” look from a guy who has stepped away from the spotlight. While it didn’t look a whole lot like the Daniel Day-Lewis we’re all used to seeing, his look did remind some of one of another actor’s looks.

Jeff Daniels’ Harry Dunne. Harry Dunne is, of course, the name of his character from the classic Dumb and Dumber movies.

Now it’s not an exact one for one look here. But the wild hair Day-Lewis is sporting does at least make you think about Daniels’ look from those movies.

Who knows maybe Day-Lewis, one of the greatest actors of his generation, is planning to make a comeback? There is rumored to be a Dumb and Dumber 3 in the works.

While Daniels is also rumored to be returning for his role as Harry Dunne, alongside Jim Carrey, maybe Day-Lewis will play his long lost brother or something.

We’d All Love To See A Daniel Day-Lewis Comeback

That’s not exactly the role you would think would get the actor to come out of retirement, but it is one that he could certainly pull off. He is well-known for his method acting.

One would think playing the role of Harry Dunne’s brother, and becoming that person, would be a whole lot easier than pulling off Abraham Lincoln.

For the record, I don’t think that’s what’s going on here. Don’t get me wrong, I’d love to see it. Who wouldn’t want Daniel Day-Lewis back on the big screen?