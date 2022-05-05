Danica Patrick Posts First Bikini Photo Since Removing Breast Implants, Shares Her Emotions

Danica Patrick took to Instagram Wednesday to share her new perspective on life after she had her breast implants removed after what she described as suffering from “breast implant illness.”

The former race car driver whose last race was the 2018 Indy 500 wishes she could have a 32-year-old self to tell that version of Danica “that boobs won’t make you more perfect or have it all or be more feminine.”

Patrick, who recently celebrated her 40th birthday on a yacht vacation with her girlfriends, claims that she got the implants due to pressure she felt to be more feminine.

“These were my reasons and to me these narratives are the problem. Implants just feed into it. Culture feeds into it. Social media feeds into it. Filters feed into it. Unhealed trauma feeds into it,” Patrick writes.

“The work is always an inside job. The real question is – how can I do the emotional work to see myself as perfect, having it all, and feminine? When we do that, we won’t seek outside validation or a way to get it.”

“The world is just a mirror to show us where we are not healed.”

As for how she’s feeling a week after having the implants, which she says caused hair loss and unexplained weight gain, Patrick has said that she immediately felt better upon removal.

“Super grateful to be feeling better so quickly. To be clear, the transparency of the dangers of implants are an issue. I also understand that mastectomy’s require options. However, all I’m saying is, if we don’t have an insecurity issue… any potential risk or danger go away.

She wasn’t done just yet talking about her journey. There was more.

“The last couple years have been a very frustrating journey with my body,” Danica continued on Instagram Story. “Thank god it’s finally letting go of the inflammation to protect me from my toxic implants.”

And with that, Danica can get back to doing things like pimping guac and queso for Cinco de Mayo.

Oh, and it looks like this story has been sold off to Good Morning America to be turned into a feature to freak out women while they’re getting the kids ready for school. Stay tuned for that.