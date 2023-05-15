D’Angelo Russell Tries To Promote Sports Drink During Press Conference Again, Immediately Gets Shut Down

Videos by OutKick

D’Angelo Russell tried to sneak in a promotion of a sports drink he’s partnered with after the Los Angeles Lakers’ win over the Golden State Warriors on Saturday. It didn’t go as planned, as the drink was quickly snatched off of the table.

Rusell, who was dressed in his finest weekend attire, sat down to begin his press conference and placed a bottle of Coco5 on the table. The bottle wasn’t on the table for more than two seconds before a woman on the Lakers’ media team snatched the bottle.

Seeing as how Gatorade is the official sponsor of the NBA, promoting a competing sports drink is a no-no.

D’Angelo Russell tried to sneak his Coco5 drink into the postgame press conference again. No dice, again. 😂 pic.twitter.com/06fEkIyxlM — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) May 13, 2023

Russell knew exactly what he was doing by placing the bottle on the table, as did the Coco5 Twitter account as it leaned into the woman snatching the drink away as a promotion.

READ: LEBRON JAMES TELLS ANOTHER INCREDIBLE FLOPPING LIE

So refreshing everyone tries snatching it from ya. #DrinkCoco5 https://t.co/VXa9NvCjqw — Coco5 (@drinkCOCO5) May 14, 2023

This wasn’t Russell’s first attempt at trying to promote the drink during the NBA playoffs. He also tried after the team’s Game 3 win over the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round of the playoffs.

The Lakers’ guard could be heard saying “Coco5” towards the end of the presser and joked “You’re gonna have to fine me.”

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker is an ambassador and majority owner of Coco5 with Russell being among the handful of professional athletes to attach themselves to the new drink.

D’Angelo Russell will have a few more chances to promote the drink this season with the Lakers still alive in the playoffs set to take on the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals.