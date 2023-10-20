Dance Time!: Kansas City Chiefs Practice New TD Celebrations

Videos by OutKick

Things could get wild if the Kansas City Chiefs find the endzone against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

Aaron Ladd of KSHB 41 News in Kansas City posted a video of the Chiefs offensive unit taking a break during practice to celebrate…something. Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce and running back Isaiah Pacheco danced through a tunnel of their teammates, possibly hinting at things to come on Sunday.

Will The Kansas City Chiefs Put Up Enough Offense To Use The Celebrations?

While the chiefs certainly do have much to celebrate about – a 5-1 record, first place in the AFC West – the offense is struggling to find its groove. That might seem strange give the Patrick Mahomes-Kelce duo, but its true.

Through six games, the Chiefs have only scored 15 touchdowns, or just over two per game. Kansas City also averages less than 25 points per game, a far cry from the high-octane offenses from the Chiefs of years past.

However, Kelce believes the Chiefs offense isn’t too far from figuring out its identity.

“We’re hitting a stride as a unit, as a group. We’re still trying to build it and find where everyone’s role is in this offense,” Kelce said.

If Kansas City can start figuring out a more sustainable method to putting up points, Kelce and the boys might be able to use these celebrations more often.

Kickoff in Arrowhead Stadium is at 4:25.