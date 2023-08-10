Dana White Destroys UFC Staff For ‘Irresponsible’ Ice Bath Challenge Involving Conor McGregor

Videos by OutKick

UFC president Dana White is not happy with a coaches challenge that appeared on the latest season of The Ultimate Fighter that involved Conor McGregor.

While the show is designed to find the next UFC star, some of the sport’s biggest names serve as coaches and do challenges as well.

This season, two coaches are McGregor and Michael Chandler, and it was a challenge the two of them took part in that left White fuming.

McGregor and Chandler each sat in an ice bath while they answered UFC trivia questions. However, what really got White’s goat was that the production of the challenge required the two stars to sit in the tubs of ice water for nearly half an hour, per The Daily Mail.

White spoke to The Mac Life about the challenge and lashed out at the show’s production team for letting it happen.

"huge fucking clusterfuck" – Dana White was unhappy with The Ultimate Fighter's coaches challenge, which saw Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler in an ice bath for half an hour. pic.twitter.com/1pl7tyK18Z — The Mac Life (@TheMacLife) August 9, 2023

“I’m gonna tell you this. It was a huge, huge f–king clusterf–k by the production team that shot this thing.

“Completely f–king irresponsible, completely a s–t show, and both of them could have been hurt during this. It was f–king ridiculous what happened during the coaches challenge.”

White Said He Understands How Nasty Ice Baths Can Be First Hand

The Daily Mail reports that White was on hand for the challenge, but the UFC boss noted that he knows how brutal ice baths like that can be.

“I did 37 degrees in New York for seven minutes,” he said. “We did two days at six minutes, we did the last day at seven minutes.

“These guys did this thing for almost 30 minutes. Dangerous, stupid, irresponsible, and just completely f–king ridiculous on the part of the production crew that handled the coaches challenge.

“I was literally f–king pissed off about it,” he said. “Disgusting. Won’t happen again.”

McGregor himself responded to White’s comments saying that he was okay, but the Irish fighter thanked White for his concerns.

The production were fine and actually quite awesome too! It was no problem at all, but thank you Dana for looking out! All love from the tub! Catch @UltimateFighter on @espn! https://t.co/jULoqLeY0M — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 9, 2023

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle