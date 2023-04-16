Dana White: The UFC Doesn’t ‘Do Anything Woke’

Videos by OutKick

UFC President Dana White has no interest in going woke.

The woke virus has seemingly infected a large part of American culture, including sports. Whether it’s national anthem protests or social justice messaging, sports have never shied away from going woke. Organizations have done the exact opposite.

Americans have also watched Anheuser-Busch jump on a woke bullet train after Bud Light partnered with Dylan Mulvaney.

Don’t ever expect to see anything like that ever come out of the UFC.

Dana White vows the UFC won’t ever go woke.

“When all the COVID bans were being lifted, it grew our business, I don’t know, like 70% or something like that, because we were the only thing to watch. And, yes, we don’t do anything woke over here,” White told Dan Bongino during the Saturday night episode of “Unfiltered.”

The man responsible for making the UFC a smashing success also said he’s never seen anything like the attention Donald Trump gets with fans.

Dana White praises Donald Trump’s presence at UFC events. (Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Last weekend, Trump was treated like a rockstar during UFC 287, and White said there’s nobody else who compares.

“It’s insane, you know, if you think about this, I’ve been doing this for, like, 23 years. When you’re walking with Trump, it’s a whole ‘nother level, man. The entire place erupted. Everybody was going crazy, and it was fun,” White told Bongino when talking about Trump attending UFC 287 in Miami.

Dana White is 100% correct when it comes to never going woke.

The UFC president is a visionary who does something crazy with the athletes who work for him: He lets them give their opinions without interfering. It’s wildly refreshing to hear opinions that go against the mainstream narrative be allowed.

Jorge Masvidal started a “Let’s go Brandon” chant during UFC 287 with Trump in attendance, and declared him the greatest President ever.

Dana White, rightfully, didn’t then come out and condemn it. Imagine if that happened at an NBA game. ESPN would have wall-to-wall coverage ripping the player for weeks. It’s awesome how White doesn’t play that stupid game.

Jorge Masvidal thanks Donald Trump, calls him “greatest President in the history of the world” and then starts a “Let’s go Brandon” chant.



pic.twitter.com/HCp3ckKIoB — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) April 9, 2023

Dana White also knows that the average sports consumer has no interest in hearing about woke politics. They want to watch some competition and drink a cold beer.

The average sports fan is also not a scared person. Dana White knows this too. That’s why when the COVID fanatics tried to ruin sports, the UFC president vowed to hold fights, and that’s exactly what he did.

Now, the UFC is more popular than ever. Turns out that when you give consumers what they want, you get rewarded. That’s how capitalism works.

Dana White vows the UFC will never go woke. (Photo by Matt Davies/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Dana White is one of the most important voices in sports, and that won’t change. He’s committed to giving people a great product, and that means you simply can’t go woke.