Dana White, UFC Pledge $1 Million To Lahaina

Dana White and the UFC are stepping up their support to aid the people affected by the Hawaii wildfires that have claimed a majority of the historic town of Lahaina.

White posted a video on his social media announcing that the UFC will pledge $1 million to Lahaina aid.

The UFC President expressed his grief over the tragic ravaging of land and culture lost in the fires this week.

Passenger plane captures devastating wildfires happening in Lahaina, Hawaii pic.twitter.com/uivFCUE0tD — Latest in space (@latestinspace) August 10, 2023

White said, “It’s been horrible to see the wildfires raging across Maui, causing devastation to that beautiful place and the amazing people who call it home.”

He added, “My heart goes out to all of you who have suffered so much loss. But I want all of you to know you’re not alone. The Hawaii people embody the warrior spirit like no one else, and we stand with you.”

Fox News Digital reported that the wildfires may have been started as a result of high winds and active power lines in Maui.

White noted that the UFC would sell shirts to support the aid in Hawaii. He vowed that 100 percent of the sales contributions go to the people of Lahaina.

Lahaina experienced its deadliest natural disaster with the raging wildfire. According to various reports, 93 people died due to the fire.

Figures around media and sports are banding together to uplift the people of Lahaina amid tragedy.

Fox News contributor Will Cain, devastated by the wildfires based on his history with the town, vowed to visit the site. Cain contributed to the “Help the People of Maui” relief fund, which grossed over half a million in charity.