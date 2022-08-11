Dana White On FBI’s Raid Of Donald Trump’s House: It’s ‘Madness’

It shouldn’t come as a surprise UFC President Dana White didn’t agree with the FBI’s raid on President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate over whatever they were looking for. White is a long-time supporter of Trump who has appeared at campaign rallies and even spoke at the 2020 Republican National Convention.

But there’s a quote from White’s press conference this week that should resonate with those who have half a brain.

“There’s 10 other people’s houses that … should’ve been raided before his,” White told reporters. “It’s madness, man. The whole world is crazy right now. I don’t know what to think and I don’t know enough about it and I haven’t talked to him.”

And no, White’s not exactly texting his buddy to see what’s up.

Dana White greets President Donald Trump on stage (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

“I’ve only seen bits and pieces on the news. So I don’t know exactly what’s going on but I’ll probably call him in the next couple days. I didn’t want to call him, like, I’m sure he’s, you know, got better f**king things to do than, for me to call and say, hey, what’s going on over there? But I will talk to him in the next couple days,” White added.

When a reporter suggested that the U.S. is now post-constitutional or a banana republic, White went back to thinking about houses he would’ve raided before Trump’s.

“I again because I don’t know enough about it, but yeah. I can think of about, you know, without getting political right now and getting into all this f–king bulls–t, but there’s ten other people’s houses that probably should have been raided before, before his, that haven’t happened. So it’ll be interesting to see how this plays out,” White told the reporter.

Let’s at least get an FBI raid on Hunter Biden’s pad to see if we can snag any further content from his stripper crack-addict friends. There’s zero chance Trump has anything that’s going to do more pageviews than Hunter’s team of porn stars.