Dana White: If You’re A Patriot, ‘You Should Be Drinking Gallons Of Bud Light’

Let’s check in with the Bud Light resurrection tour, which now includes Kid Rock, Peyton Manning and Dana White — for a price.

In a new sitdown interview with Tucker Carlson, the face of the UFC, Dana White, who recently announced he was going into business with the beer brand, went to work attempting to broker peace between those who refuse to end their boycott of Bud Light and the beer brand which is now spending millions to resurrect its image.

Will this interview tip the scales in favor of Bud Light? Will they win the marketing war thanks to Dana?

“I’m getting to a point in my life and career where I want to be with people and sponsors I’m aligned with,” White told Carlson while adding, “If you consider yourself a patriot, you should be drinking gallons of Bud Light,” White told Carlson. Gallons of Bud Light.”

The UFC chairman wasn’t done marketing for Bud Light.

Dana White backs Bud Light:



"If you consider yourself a patriot, you should be drinking gallons of Bud Light. Gallons of Bud Light! You should have Bud Light drums stacked in your garage. They are way more aligned with you than these other beer companies." pic.twitter.com/1mok5Nrxnw — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) December 11, 2023

“You should have Bud Light drums stacked in your garage and drinking it right outta the keg. They are way more aligned with you than most of these other beer companies are,” White continued. “That I guarantee you.”

Take it from someone who is in the know who does business with beer companies. You are way more aligned with Bud Light than any other beer company.”

Including Yuengling?

Dana insists.

Now, is it the money talking?

“I’m on the right side of this,” White concluded.

Meanwhile, news dropped this week that none other than Kid Rock, who made news during the boycott earlier this year when he made a video proclaiming, “F–k Bud Light & f–k Anheuser-Busch,” told Carlson that his boycott of the brand is also over.

“At the end of the day, when you step back and look at it, like, yeah, they deserved a black eye and they got one. They made a mistake,” the singer told Tucker. “So, do I want to hold their head under water and drown them because they made a mistake? No, I think they got the message.”

Kid Rock says the punishment has gone on long enough.

“Hopefully, other companies get it too but, at the end of the day, I don’t think the punishment that they’ve been getting at this point fits the crime. I would like to see us back on board and become bigger because that’s the America that I want to live in,” he added.

Add in the recent commercial featuring Peyton Manning throwing Bud Lights to a bar filled with guys who weren’t drinking Bud Light and you have the trifecta of marketing faces associated with Middle America and the former Bud Light drinker.

But will it work? Let’s hear from the common man:

I don’t care if Dana White and every conservative on the planet endorses @budlight. Those tainted sips will never cross my lips. — Don Keith (@RealDonKeith) December 12, 2023

Tell them to prove it with their marketing. Give us some patriotic commercials that appreciate America's forefathers. This isn't difficult, you just have to make some kind of sincere effort — Carmine Lorenzo (@CaptCarmineL) December 11, 2023

Honestly there should be a path to redemption for BL, otherwise the behavior never changes. Bud Light paid for it in value of the company and again over $100M to UFC. I’d say they know now lol — TrashDiscourse (@ThaWoodChipper) December 11, 2023

Bought and paid for…… damn….. I thought Dana had enough money and talked the talk……



Next you’ll see Dylan Mulvaney as a ring girl!! 😳🤦‍♂️ — Jason (@_jason675) December 12, 2023

Now I will make it a point not to watch UFC. — DumpTrump (@teslaract7) December 11, 2023

Do you ever feel like you're being punk'd? — Matthew Waite (@Matthew24081726) December 11, 2023

Of course, because they are a sponsor of UFC. You're so transparent, Dana. Just stop.

I'll take a real American beer over Bud Light, thank you. — Ana Blake 🇺🇸 (@Ana_thera) December 12, 2023

He’s free to back them just as I’m free to never drink another one of their products. Still like Dana but I’m sure he’s being paid big dolors to boost their brand. — SmoothopSF (@RtfFishing) December 12, 2023

Bud light literally came to UFC and asked if they'd burn street cred for money. The funny thing here is, UFC sold cred it didn't really have and both entities will be further stained. — Nose (@hondonose1313) December 12, 2023

At some point you have to remember that these people are doing this for the money.



They're not your heroes.



They're not your role models for anything other than examples of what you need to do in order to make massive amounts of money in this stupid stupid world. https://t.co/2LJLUOi1Jg — RBe (@RBPundit) December 12, 2023

This is so very pathetic for Dana White. You can BOTH be a conservative AND a SELL OUT. lol.



Washington is full of em. No. Bud Light is NOT aligned with me, not one bit. https://t.co/HouTbrYgtG — TheQuartering (@TheQuartering) December 12, 2023