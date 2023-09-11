Dana White Reacts To UFC Fighters Using Homophobic Slurs

Videos by OutKick

UFC president Dana White doesn’t appear interested in piling on two fighters who used inappropriate language on the mic.

Charles Radtke and Manel Kape both called people “f*ggots” after their UFC 293 fights, and as you’d expect, people on the internet were livid.

Radtke’s rant was especially explicit and contained a lot more than just one slur. He later apologized for his conduct.

Charles Radtke goes OFF on the Aussie crowd immediately after his fight that leaves DC speechless 😭😭😭😭#UFC293 pic.twitter.com/VN05jd4VsD — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) September 10, 2023

Dana White reacts to UFC fighters using slurs in the octagon.

While many on the internet might want to cancel Radtke and Kape, their boss isn’t interested in getting in on that action.

Dana White shared some important thoughts about making mistakes, accepting responsibility and moving on.

Charles Radtke apologized for his comments after beating Blood Diamond at UFC 293. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

“You know me, we didn’t run over to him and say, ‘You better apologize.’ He did that on his own. When he got backstage, he was embarrassed, and you know, caught up in the moment…He felt like he was treated like sh*t and all that stuff, and got emotional and whatever reason. We make mistakes. I am not holier than thou either. We’ve all been in positions where we’ve made mistakes, and like I always say, it’s how you recover from it and how you carry yourself after you make the mistake. He came out and apologized on his own. Free will. We didn’t tell him to do anything, and the fact he did that means he means it,” White said after the UFC 293 fights.

His reaction makes it clear there’s no punishment coming from him. You can listen to his full comments below.

Radtke apologized shortly after his rant in the octagon.

To Radtke’s credit, he didn’t wait long after his rant to apologize for what he’s said on the mic after a huge win.

“I’d like [to] sincerely apologize to UFC fans across the world and to teh fans here in Sydney for the remarks I made post fight today.. Those comments are not a reflection of who I am and they don’t belong on a platform as great as what the UFC has provided me,” the talented fighter announced in a statement released Saturday night.

Dana White continues to be a rational voice of reason who thinks things through before just piling on. The language wasn’t appropriate, but both men had just gotten done getting punched in the head. Perhaps shoving a mic in their faces wasn’t the smartest idea, but overall, Dana White’s approach about accepting responsibility and moving forward appears to be the correct one.