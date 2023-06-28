Dana Carvey And David Spade Make Fun Of Dr. Fauci

Videos by OutKick

Veteran Hollywood comedians Dana Carvey and David Spade had some fun recently at Dr. Fauci’s expense.

And as with most good comedic bits, there’s a significant amount of truth behind their jokes.

Spade started by expressing frustration about COVID vaccine mandates and how it impacted actors and their ability to work in Hollywood.

Carvey jumped in to point out how Fauci constantly flip flopped on the vaccines. The best part is Carvey making fun of Fauci finally admitting that an endless amount of doses or boosters couldn’t stop people from getting infected or transmitting to others.

“You know when I knew there was trouble,” Spade said. “When anyone that came to our country didn’t have to get a vaccine. And I go, if you’re telling me I can’t go to work, but everyone, everyone coming in doesn’t have to get one, I go…”

Carvey responded with a spot-on impersonation: “Well, once we found out when Fauci said, okay, I’m sorry, if you’ve had two boosters and two vaccines, you can get and give COVID to another guy, who’s had five vaccines and four boosters.”

Absolutely hit the nail on the head.

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 21: Dr Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks during a White House press briefing, conducted by White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, at the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House January 21, 2021 in Washington, DC. Psaki held her second press briefing since President Joe Biden took office yesterday. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

At Least Some Comedians Are Willing To Go After Fauci

The list of mistakes and flip flops from Anthony Fauci is endless. And these criticisms, even made in jest, point out how absurd his assertions and demands actually were.

Which, of course, resulted in him being award a cushy new job at Georgetown.

But it’s great to see two prominent comedians and Hollywood personalities openly criticize him.

His popularity among the political ideology favored by the entertainment industry have generally protected him from even the slightest, lighthearted rebukes.

Carvey and Spade though, come from a different era, where comedy meant poking fun at anyone, regardless of ideology.

Their criticisms here though, are spot on. The hypocrisy of vaccine mandates was simultaneously laughable and disgraceful.

But anyone pointing that out at the time would be immediately labeled as a “science denier.”

Hopefully Carvey and Spade’s comments open the floodgates for more prominent individuals to tell the truth about Anthony Fauci. Even if they use jokes to do it.