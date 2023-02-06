Dan Snyder’s Listed His $49 Million DC-Area Mansion

Videos by OutKick

Dan Snyder is practically having a clearance sale at this point and EVERYTHING MUST GO!

His Washington Commanders are currently up for sale and while they’re expected to fetch him more than a few billion, Snyder has more than just a franchise for sale.

He recently listed his sprawling Maryland mansion for a wallet-hurting $49 million.

Dan Snyder's Potomac estate is on the market for $49M, which would be a record sale in the DC area. The current record was set by … Dan Snyder. He bought his Alexandria estate for $48M in 2021. https://t.co/jZhg16eqvr — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) February 6, 2023

According to the Washington Business Journal, Snyder bought the majority of the land the 30,000-square-foot French chateau-style home sits on in 2000. The sellers at the time were Jordan’s King Hussein and Queen Noor. After that, he bought up six adjoining lots to complete his massive property.

The home — known as the River House — includes five bedrooms and 13.5 bathrooms. It also has amenities you’d expect to find for the price. Those include a gym, spa, library, commercial-grade kitchen, wine cellar, and theater.

Snyder and his family no longer live in the house, which has reportedly been up for sale privately for several years. This marks the first time it has been publicly listed.

If Snyder gets someone to pony up a cool $49 million, it will set a record for the most expensive residential sale in D.C. area history. Snyder has the current record of $48 million which he paid for a property in 2021.

Considering he owns another property in the area, it’s unclear if Snyder plans to leave once he sells the Commanders. There has been speculation that he’ll relocate to Europe at that point. He has a very rich-guy reason for this: that’s where he keeps his super yacht.

That yacht is called the Lady S and reportedly cost him $100 million.

Yeah, for that price, I’d consider living on it… I’d just need some Dramamine.

