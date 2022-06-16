Dan Snyder Declines Participating In Congressional Hearing; Commissioner Roger Goodell Agrees To Testify

Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder declined to appear at a U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform’s hearing over allegations of misconduct and workplace abuse aimed at the organization.

Snyder’s attornies released a statement on Wednesday, clarifying that his rejection did not denote any responsibility in the claims and that he “remains willing to cooperate.”

“Although Mr. Snyder remains willing to cooperate with the Committee — as he has done in the past — for the reasons set forth below,” said Snyder attorney Karen Patton Seymour, “he is unable to accept the Committee’s invitation to testify at the scheduled hearing.”

Commissioner Roger Goodell accepts House Oversight Committee invitation to testify at June 22 hearing regarding investigation into Commanders workplace conduct. He will testify virtually. (via @TomPelissero) https://t.co/E4QZ6H9FlZ — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) June 15, 2022

First alerted of the hearing on June 1, Snyder later responded that his schedule overlapped with the June 22 one-day event.

Attorneys Lisa Banks and Debra Katz, who represent several Commanders employees alleging misconduct against the team, issued a statement on Snyder’s absence.

“We, along with our clients, are disappointed but not surprised that Dan Snyder does not have the courage to appear voluntarily,” the statement read. “We fully expect the Committee will issue a subpoena to compel Mr. Snyder to appear. It is time that Mr. Snyder learns that he is not above the law.”

Reports of a toxic workforce and sexually inappropriate material have long appeared under the contentious leadership of Snyder, with fans calling for a new regime as the team also struggles to keep up in the NFC East.

In 2004, Snyder reportedly told a cheerleading coordinator, regarding his performers at a charity event, to “better keep them skinny with big t*ts, or I’ll f****ng kill you.”

In April, outlets highlighted an investigation by the SEC looking at Washington for potentially withholding full compensations from ticket revenue for visiting teams. Washington reportedly submitted lower payouts for over a decade.

The Commanders have also been accused of holding risque photos of their cheerleaders in the past.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, on the other hand, agreed to virtually appear for the hearing. Spokesman Brian McCarthy released a statement on Goodell’s behalf, offering full cooperation.

“The NFL has cooperated extensively throughout the committee’s lengthy investigation of the Washington Commanders, including by producing more than 460,000 pages of documents and responding to numerous questions in writing and in conversations with the committee’s staff,” McCarthy responded.

Nothing falls short of expectations quite like Washington.

Follow along on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela