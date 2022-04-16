What’s Next In Washington Commanders Case?

Earlier this week, a letter sent by Democratic leaders of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform detailed allegations of financial improprieties against the Washington Commanders and their owner, Daniel Snyder.

While the team has denied committing any financial improprieties, the Washington Post reports the letter raised the possibility of responses by a variety of entities.

The 20-page letter was sent Tuesday to Lina M. Khan, chair of the Federal Trade Commission. It was copied to multiple attorneys general, along with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Team co-owner Dan Snyder speaks during the announcement of the Washington Football Team’s name change to the Washington Commanders at FedExField on February 02, 2022, in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images).

The Post reports that Attorney General Karl A. Racine (D) of D.C.’s office said Friday that it takes the allegations “very seriously” and “won’t hesitate to take action” if warranted. The newspaper reports that it is unclear what the next steps in the matter will be.

A spokesperson for Racine said in a statement to the Post on Friday that his office considers the allegations serious.

“We take these allegations against the Washington Commanders very seriously, and if we find evidence that they have violated District law, we won’t hesitate to take action,” the spokesperson said. “During AG Racine’s time in office, our consumer protection team has filed dozens of lawsuits against companies that harmed District residents — including some of the largest companies in the world — and we’ve secured more than $12 million in relief.”

The letter, signed by Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney (D-N.Y.), the committee’s chairwoman, and Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Ill.), the chairman of the subcommittee on economic and consumer policy, was also sent on Tuesday to Lina M. Khan, chair of the Federal Trade Commission.

It was copied to attorneys general Jason S. Miyares (R) of Virginia, Brian E. Frosh (D) of Maryland and Racine.

The Post reports the committee’s letter detailed allegations made by Jason Friedman, a former vice president of sales and customer service who worked for the team for 24 years.

Friedman accused the team of withholding as much as $5 million in refundable deposits from season ticket holders and also hiding money that was supposed to be shared among NFL owners, according to the letter.

The team reiterated this week that it “categorically denies any suggestion of financial impropriety of any kind at any time.”

The Post reports that the NFL said this week that the financial allegations detailed in the committee’s letter would fall under the umbrella of the league’s ongoing investigation being conducted by attorney Mary Jo White, a former chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission.

