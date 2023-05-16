Minor League Baseball Team Trolls Dan Snyder By Celebrating Sale Of Commanders With Creative Going Away Party Promotion

As the District of Columbia, Maryland, Virginia, and Commanders fans everywhere continue to celebrate Dan Snyder’s sale, a local minor league baseball team is getting in on the party. The Bowie Baysox, Baltimore’s Double-A affiliate located in Bowie, Md., are hosting an ownership change celebration on Thursday.

Longtime fans of the Washington franchise are celebrating the news of a sale of the team. And we just want to provide a light-hearted opportunity for Commanders fans to come out and enjoy a fun night at the ballpark as we commemorate this moment of transition.

— Baysox General Manager Brian Shallcross

Bowie’s promotion, which is a marketing ploy at its core, is extremely creative. There are a lot of different elements to the evening and they all tie back to the changing of ownership in Washington.

  • Every fan that wears Commanders gear to the game will receive a $10 box seat.
  • Any fan named “Josh” or “Harris” will receive a general admission ticket for free.
    • Washington’s new ownership group is led by a man named “Josh Harris.”
  • Any fan that wears a Magic Johnson jersey to the game will also receive a GA ticket for free.
    • Johnson is part of the team’s new ownership group.
  • One fan named “Josh,” one fan named “Harris” and one fan wearing a Magic jersey will be selected to throw out the ceremonial first pitch.
  • Videos from Washington football past will air in between innings.
  • A “going away cake” will be served to in honor of Snyder’s departure.

Dan Snyder is out, officially!

There is life amongst the Washington fanbase for the first time in a long time.

Dan Snyder Selling Washington Commanders Directly Correlates To Significant Spike In Ticket, Suite Sales Ahead Of 2023

Credit to the BaySox for not only getting in on the celebration, but taking a very creative approach! It’s not unlike Michael Scott’s going away party for Toby.

Bowie’s marketing team absolutely knocked this one out of the park.

