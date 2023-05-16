Videos by OutKick

As the District of Columbia, Maryland, Virginia, and Commanders fans everywhere continue to celebrate Dan Snyder’s sale, a local minor league baseball team is getting in on the party. The Bowie Baysox, Baltimore’s Double-A affiliate located in Bowie, Md., are hosting an ownership change celebration on Thursday.

Longtime fans of the Washington franchise are celebrating the news of a sale of the team. And we just want to provide a light-hearted opportunity for Commanders fans to come out and enjoy a fun night at the ballpark as we commemorate this moment of transition. — Baysox General Manager Brian Shallcross

Bowie’s promotion, which is a marketing ploy at its core, is extremely creative. There are a lot of different elements to the evening and they all tie back to the changing of ownership in Washington.

Every fan that wears Commanders gear to the game will receive a $10 box seat.

Any fan named “Josh” or “Harris” will receive a general admission ticket for free. Washington’s new ownership group is led by a man named “Josh Harris.”

Any fan that wears a Magic Johnson jersey to the game will also receive a GA ticket for free. Johnson is part of the team’s new ownership group.

One fan named “Josh,” one fan named “Harris” and one fan wearing a Magic jersey will be selected to throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

Videos from Washington football past will air in between innings.

A “going away cake” will be served to in honor of Snyder’s departure.

Dan Snyder is out, officially!

There is life amongst the Washington fanbase for the first time in a long time.

Credit to the BaySox for not only getting in on the celebration, but taking a very creative approach! It’s not unlike Michael Scott’s going away party for Toby.

Bowie’s marketing team absolutely knocked this one out of the park.