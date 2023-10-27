Dan Patrick Went Full Savage Mode On O.J. Simpson To His Face When Asked If He Believes He’s A Murderer

Videos by OutKick

Dan Patrick didn’t mince words when O.J. Simpson asked him if he believes he’s a killer.

The Juice infamously beat the most famous murder case of the past 50 years when he was accused of brutally murdering his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman in Brentwood. The bodies were found brutally slashed in 1994, and Simpson was arrested after first leading police on perhaps the slowest chase of all time.

The former Buffalo Bills RB was eventually acquitted in a trial that even Hollywood couldn’t have scripted. Despite being found not guilty, many people believe the former football player absolutely murdered Nicole and Goldman.

Dan Patrick is firmly in that group of people, and he let O.J. know that to his face.

O.J. Simpson was acquitted of killing his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman. (Photo by Kypros/Getty Images)

Dan Patrick believes O.J. Simpson is a murderer.

Dan Patrick revealed on Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson’s podcast that during a break while interviewing Simpson, the retired NFL star turned to him and asked if the famous sports personality thought he’d killed his ex-wife and Goldman. Patrick says he made it crystal clear that he absolutely believes Simpson is a killer.

“We’re just sitting next to each other. Like four feet apart, and he goes, ‘You think I did it?’ And I go, ‘Did what?’ I wanted him to say it. So, I said, ‘Did what?’ And he said, ‘Killed those two people.’ And I said, ‘Yes,'” Patrick explained to Andrews and Thompson.

You can watch his full story below, and let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com if you think O.J. Simpson is guilty or innocent.

OMG Dan Patrick telling OJ Simpson he did it straight to his face 😱



Full episode: https://t.co/wiYM2Zsyq5 pic.twitter.com/wT7h5gyHCJ — Calm Down with Erin and Charissa (@calmdownpodcast) October 26, 2023

Dan Patrick thinks O.J. did it.

Patrick must have some guts made of steel because telling a guy you believe is a ruthless murderer to his face that he’s a killer is the definition of bold.

That takes some serious stones I’m not sure the average person would have. In theory, O.J. Simpson is harmless if you believe he’s innocent.

If you think he’s guilty, then you believe he hacked two people to death and got away with it. That would make him one of the most dangerous people walking the streets of America. Dan Patrick straight up told him he thinks he’s a murderer. I would have loved to know what O.J.’s response was. I’m sure he wasn’t happy.

Of course, the former USC and Bills star claimed he was going to find the real killers. Turns out the real killers aren’t on the golf courses he loves filming his X videos from. Even crazier, Simpson once said he can’t go to Los Angeles anymore out of fear he might accidentally bump into the person actually responsible for killing Ron Goldman and Nicole Brown Simpson.

Dan Patrick believes O.J. Simpson killed his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman. (Photo credit should read POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The good news for Dan Patrick is that he’s definitely not alone in his assessment of the O.J. Simpson murder trial. Many feel the same way, and some also feel he was innocent. The jury certainly did, but that decision did little to change public perception. Do you think O.J. is guilty or innocent? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.