Dan Patrick Went Full Savage Mode On O.J. Simpson To His Face When Asked If He Believes He’s A Murderer

Dan Patrick didn’t mince words when O.J. Simpson asked him if he believes he’s a killer.
The Juice infamously beat the most famous murder case of the past 50 years when he was accused of brutally murdering his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman in Brentwood. The bodies were found brutally slashed in 1994, and Simpson was arrested after first leading police on perhaps the slowest chase of all time.
The former Buffalo Bills RB was eventually acquitted in a trial that even Hollywood couldn’t have scripted. Despite being found not guilty, many people believe the former football player absolutely murdered Nicole and Goldman.
Dan Patrick is firmly in that group of people, and he let O.J. know that to his face.
Dan Patrick revealed on Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson’s podcast that during a break while interviewing Simpson, the retired NFL star turned to him and asked if the famous sports personality thought he’d killed his ex-wife and Goldman. Patrick says he made it crystal clear that he absolutely believes Simpson is a killer.
“We’re just sitting next to each other. Like four feet apart, and he goes, ‘You think I did it?’ And I go, ‘Did what?’ I wanted him to say it. So, I said, ‘Did what?’ And he said, ‘Killed those two people.’ And I said, ‘Yes,'” Patrick explained to Andrews and Thompson.
You can watch his full story below, and let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com if you think O.J. Simpson is guilty or innocent.
Patrick must have some guts made of steel because telling a guy you believe is a ruthless murderer to his face that he’s a killer is the definition of bold.
That takes some serious stones I’m not sure the average person would have. In theory, O.J. Simpson is harmless if you believe he’s innocent.
If you think he’s guilty, then you believe he hacked two people to death and got away with it. That would make him one of the most dangerous people walking the streets of America. Dan Patrick straight up told him he thinks he’s a murderer. I would have loved to know what O.J.’s response was. I’m sure he wasn’t happy.
Of course, the former USC and Bills star claimed he was going to find the real killers. Turns out the real killers aren’t on the golf courses he loves filming his X videos from. Even crazier, Simpson once said he can’t go to Los Angeles anymore out of fear he might accidentally bump into the person actually responsible for killing Ron Goldman and Nicole Brown Simpson.
The good news for Dan Patrick is that he’s definitely not alone in his assessment of the O.J. Simpson murder trial. Many feel the same way, and some also feel he was innocent. The jury certainly did, but that decision did little to change public perception. Do you think O.J. is guilty or innocent? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.
He’s 100% guilty. I remember when the “Chase” first started. I told my mom “this is going to be huge” and popped in a VHS and started recording. At first I was on his side because I blindly supported athletes in my teens. Watching that sham of a trial proved to me that he did it. No question about it.
Took the words out of my mouth. The verdict in the end was not so surprising, given the buffoonery of Judge Ito and the prosecution team, but OJ totally murdered them
I was eating lunch at a pizza joint in Round Rock Texas when I heard the verdict. That and 9/11. Those are the days I remember where I was and what I was doing. What a world man.
‘I’ll take things that didn’t happen for $500, Alex’…. So, what happened after? Did the interview just continue? Big ole Dan just looked him dead in the eye and joke about ‘Naked Gun’? F, off…