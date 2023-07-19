Dan Patrick Announces His Retirement Date

Videos by OutKick

There’s officially an end date to Dan Patrick’s career behind the mic.

During Wednesday’s show, the sports broadcast hall of famer got serious and dropped the news that he has a retirement date of December 2027. Relax, you’re getting four more years of Dan before he rides off into the retirement sunset to go fishing, drive his truck around with a dog in the passenger seat and do what legends of sports media do when it’s all over.

“Here is the breaking news. So, four more years in December, that’s how long I’m gonna do this for,” Patrick told the audience. “Four and a half years, I’m gonna do this…by January of 2028 I will be on The Golden Bachelor. That’s when the microphone gets turned off for the final time.”

“I’m going to take my hairpiece and give it to Fritzy,” Patrick said of his bald employee Todd Fritz.

🚨Dan announces that he'll be retiring…. in December 2027 pic.twitter.com/CjrDpbbzfq — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) July 19, 2023

Patrick teased that his plan is to be a fishing guide in Montana.

“This is a young man’s game,” Patrick said of the broadcasting world. “I’m the oldest guy doing this. And I enjoy doing it. But, by the end of 2027 that will be it.”

He added, “You have my word,” while noting that the Danettes have a decent heads up on what to do with their careers when the end comes.

There it is. Change is hard. It’s coming.