Dan Mullen Breaks Silence On Syracuse Coaching Rumors

Dan Mullen says he will not be the next coach of the Syracuse Orange.

The search is underway for a new coach for the Orange after Dino Babers was fired. Seemingly out of nowhere, the former Florida coach’s name was floated as a serious possibility to take over at Syracuse. He served as a GA with the Orange in 1998, and hasn’t coached since being fired by Florida in 2021.

Well, Syracuse fans holding out hope Mullen will take over the Orange and lead them to glory can give up. It’s not going to happen.

The former Florida Gators coach officially ruled it out with a Sunday tweet in response to someone tweeting a Syracuse GIF at him.

“Love the cuse. But will not be the next head coach,” Mullen tweeted late Sunday night.

Well, I guess that’s a curtain call on all the speculation Mullen would be the next man coaching Syracuse.

You can hardly blame Dan Mullen for not being overly interested in coaching Syracuse. The ACC’s power is fading, it’s not a power program to begin with and Mullen is crushing it on TV with ESPN.

He was also paid roughly $12 million by Florida to go away when he was fired in 2021. The former SEC coach is living his best life, and is very solid on TV.

He can stack money with virtually no stress compared to the grind and time commitment necessary to be a major college football coach.

Where does Syracuse go from here? Time will tell, but the speculation about Mullen can officially end. He’s 100% OUT on coaching the Orange.