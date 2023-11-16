Dan Mullen Reacts To Possibly Returning To Mississippi State

Videos by OutKick

Dan Mullen isn’t ready to fully rule out a return to the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Mullen was a dominant coach in Starkville by the school’s standards, briefly had the team at number one in America during his tenure and the team only missed a bowl game in year one.

He last coached at Florida in 2021, but with the Bulldogs needing a new coach after firing Zach Arnett, some have wondered whether or not Mullen might return.

While it’s not likely, he hasn’t ruled it out.

Will Dan Mullen return to Mississippi State? (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Dan Mullen reacts to Mississippi State speculation.

“As I would say, you never say never when those things go on. I haven’t spoken to anyone administratively at Mississippi State. I’ve talked to all kinds of fans, and friends and people that we love in Mississippi…As you see all over the place. You never say never going back, but I don’t know if this is the time,” Mullen said when asked by Peter Burns and Dark Nowkhah if he’d ever consider returning to Starkville.

You can listen to his full comments below, and let me know if the Bulldogs should bring him back.

Dan Mullen is the 2nd winningest coach in Mississippi State history and went to 8 bowl games in 9 seasons. Would he return to Starkville?@PeterBurnsESPN and @ESPNDari asked Mullen just that question. #HailState pic.twitter.com/lcZV3LRVgp — College Sports on SiriusXM (@SXMCollege) November 15, 2023

Would the Bulldogs like to have Mullen back? I’m sure they would. Mississippi State is a notoriously difficult place to win at.

It lacks the resources and money of traditional SEC powers, and has regularly been beaten up on in the SEC West. The SEC is doing away with divisions starting next year with the additions of Oklahoma and Texas.

However, Mississippi State will still be one of the have-nots in the SEC. Mullen went 69-46 in Starkville. That’s wildly impressive and probably about as good as you could ever hope for from a coach leading the Bulldogs.

Dan Mullen discusses potential return to Mississippi State. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Why go back if you already hit the ceiling? Mullen is currently enjoying his $12 million buyout from Florida and is very solid on TV for ESPN. Does he need the money? No. Does he need the stress? That’s for him to decide, but he might choose to cash checks on TV. It’s a well-paying gig with little to no stress. While Dan Mullen didn’t rule it out, I wouldn’t suggest Mississippi State fans get their hopes up.