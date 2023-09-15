Dan Mullen Takes Savage Shot At Florida Ahead Of Tennessee Game

Videos by OutKick

Former Florida coach Dan Mullen continues to take subtle jabs at the Gators, and it’s the kind of drama college football fans crave.

The former Gators coach left Gainesville with a 34-15 record, but was shown the exit after an incredibly disappointing 2021 campaign. He still seems to be a bit bitter.

Mullen was caught liking tweets about Florida’s decline since he was fired a couple years ago, and he now took the opportunity to remind everyone the Gators have fallen off from where they were just a few years ago.

“This is a huge game to go on the road and play at Florida. Now, Florida might not be where they were a couple of years ago, but they’re still Florida. They’re still going to be a good team. It’s still the Swamp on a Saturday night,” Mullen said on the “Matt Barrie Show” when previewing the Tennessee/Florida game.

There is nothing quite like Dan Mullen #Gators snark (especially when breaking down the #Vols game).



“Florida might not be where they were a couple of years ago…” pic.twitter.com/Bjf8IbEcOT — Matt Hayes (@MattHayesCFB) September 14, 2023

Do you know who the coach at Florida was just “a couple of years ago”? Would it shock you to learn it was *checks notes* none other than Dan Mullen?

Man, what an unlikely coincidence! The person who had Florida winning at a high level also happens to be the same guy who is now talking about how the Gators aren’t as good as they were just a couple years back.

Dan Mullen takes savage jab at Florida ahead of Tennessee game. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

The version of Dan Mullen is a lot more fun than the version fans saw when he was roaming sidelines, which was also very entertaining.

In case you can’t tell, Dan Mullen doesn’t feel bad about Florida’s decline at all. In fact, he seems to enjoy it. The man seems to be holding a grudge.

It’s not a super bitter grudge, but it’s definitely there. He liked tweets about the program’s collapse and is now just pointing out how bad the team is since he left Gainesville….without even mentioning his own name.

Dan Mullen continues to troll Florida. He was fired in 2021. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

It’s next level pettiness, and it’s the kind of drama college football fans love and crave. A few more losses from Florida and Dan Mullen might start straight up dancing on TV. Feed us the drama! Feed us the feuds. It’s what fans want to see.