Videos by OutKick

Dan McDonnell has been the head baseball coach at the University of Louisville since the start of the 2007 season. What he has done since is a testament to his ability to win.

Louisville Cardinals head coach Dan McDonnell. (Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Under McDonnell’s guidance, the Cardinals have won 702 games with just 289 losses. They have reached the College World Series five times and have not made a Regional in just one non-COVID year.

Needless to say, McDonnell has had a lot of success in The ‘Ville. But is his 17-year tenure with the program coming to an end?

There has been a lot of speculation surrounding McDonnell’s future in recent weeks. The 52-year-old is one of the names, if not the only name, that is being thrown out in regard to the opening at Alabama.

McDonnell has been a top candidate for SEC schools year-over-year for the last decade or so. Each and every time, he has decided to stay at Louisville or the potential suitor went in a different direction.

That may not be the case this time.

Dan McDonnell is frustrated.

Although the Cardinals went 31-24 in 2023, their disappointing 10-20 conference record will keep them out of the ACC Tournament. They needed to beat Florida State, the worst team in the ACC, on Saturday and Pittsburgh needed to beat North Carolina State.

That did not happen. Louisville lost and will miss out on the conference tournament for the first time in McDonnell’s career.

Following the loss, McDonnell was asked if he expected to be the head coach of the Cardinals next season. His response was two-fold.

The immediate answer to that question was “yes,” but there was a “but.” McDonnell proceeded to throw the school under the bus and questioned its commitment to the baseball program.

I always expect to be here. But I’m not going to shy away from (recent concerns about facilities). I’ve been very vocal. Right? The past few years […] I just I want to be at a place that’s committed when it’s all said and done. Because the kids were recruited to be at a place that’s committed. And, ultimately we’re trying to get to Omaha and win a national championship. And ain’t gonna happen unless we make a full commitment. — Dan McDonnell

His full comments were even more direct. McDonnell is fed up with the status quo.

#LouisvilleBaseball losses to Florida St to end their season

•

Head Coach #DanMcDonnell had some INTERESTING things to say following the L

•

🎥@si.com pic.twitter.com/7gnVUyakGY — 35KYSports (@35KYSportsMedia) May 21, 2023

Although McDonnell continued to reiterate how much he loves Louisville, and how he expects to be back, there was some direct messaging in his answer to the initial question about his future. If the Cardinals don’t get it together, they might lose the winningest coach in school history!