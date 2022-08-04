Dan Le Batard Says He’s in the ‘Middle’ Politically, Wonders Why People Call Him ‘Far-Left’

Dan Le Batard recently declared he’s neither liberal nor conservative and wondered aloud why people thought otherwise.

“I think I’m in the middle … and I’m looked at as far Left,” Le Batard said on his show.

While there is more than one way to prove you are not on the far-Left, Le Batard isn’t doing any of them. Rather, he’s reaffirming what he considers an unwarranted label.

Le Batard created a show that’s a safe space for wokes to accuse people of racism and bigotry without an ounce of pushback.

In June, Le Batard and his stooges invited Michele Tafoya, who left NBC Sports to join Republican Kendall Qualls’ campaign, on the show to make her justify having views that were not liberal.

The conversation turned toxic due to Le Batard and some weird producer’s inability to have a conversation with someone who disagrees with their politics.

Now, holding a conservative’s feet to the fire could be consistent with someone in the middle politically. However, then you see how Le Batard and the minions handle voices on the Left — and far-Left — and realize he’s hardly a moderate voice in the conversation.

In 2021, his media company Meadowlark Media signed Jemele Hill, an avowed liberal and prominent race-baiter. The show brings Hill on regularly to spew batty liberal ideas such as all white people are racist and that Republicans are purposely endangering the lives of women.

Unlike with Tafoya, Le Batard lets Hill finish her points. In fact, he nods along and licks her boots. Here’s Hill discussing abortion with a self-proclaimed in-the-middle radio host:

“This is about controlling women and also putting us in our place…it’s a dark day.”

"This is about controlling women and also putting us in our place…it's a dark day."

– @jemelehill stopped by the show today to weigh in on the overturning of #RoeVWade.

Le Batard recently said he's a "moderate." Yet he brings on one conservative to attack her, make her justify having right-leaning views. Meanwhile, he routinely brings on Jemele Hill and refuses to challenge any of her far-Left talking points. He's openly lying to his minions.

Just a man in the middle agreeing with radical abortion talking points. Nothing to see.

Le Batard earned a reputation of far-Left, as he put it, before his disparate treatment of Tafoya and Hill. During his now business partner John Skipper’s reign at ESPN, Le Batard was able to elevate a lengthy list of young sports media talents.

Here are the individuals who got the Le Batard push: failed television and radio host Bomani Jones, Sarah Spain, Mina Kimes, Kate Fagan, creepy Elle Duncan, and Domonique Foxworth.

This group alone could make up the OutKick Woke All-Star Bracket challenge next year. At least four of them interact with Joy Reid, the most grotesque host in cable news, on social media.

No one woked up ESPN more than Le Batard did.

You probably think Dan Le Batard is a bald-faced liar at this point. Perhaps, but he may be unaware of the double standard he instilled in his program. That’s the common outcome of someone who surrounds themselves only with like-minded, yes-men.

Le Batard once said the issue with media companies is that they don’t include enough diversity in the decision rooms. Well, at his media company, there’s a blatant lack of diversity in terms of worldview, perspective, and understanding.

Every suit, producer, writer, and guest thinks alike. Meadowlark Media is an echo chamber, an exclusive bubble.

Don’t take our word for it, take company employees who said the initial strategy of the company was to create a “progressive” sports media brand.

Hopefully, that answers Le Batard’s question of why people look at him as far-Left. If not, his Twitter account has more pages of examples.