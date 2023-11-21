Dan Le Batard Joins HBO Max, After Calling Streamer Low Quality ‘Crap’

Videos by OutKick

In September, Dan Le Batard said he was “bummed by what HBO Max, or now Max has become.” He said the streaming service is where a “bunch of crap” is posted instead of “quality content.”

His show is now joining Max.

The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz debuts on Max on Monday, Nov. 27, according to Sports Business Journal, to go along with the other low-quality crap.

Le Batard’s business partner John Skipper brokered the deal. If that name sounds familiar, Skipper was the former ESPN president fired for buying crack.

The show will be included in Max’s Bleacher Report-branded tier that will cost an extra $9.99 per month.

Parent company Warner Bros. Discovery hopes Le Batard can help increase subscriptions. Yet we aren’t so confident he can.

Le Batard’s show streams for free every day on YouTube and hardly anyone watches it. So, who exactly is going to pay to watch it?

Here are the view counts from Tuesday:

For comparisons, Pat McAfee, to whom Le Batarad openly compares himself, already has 152,000 views for the day.

While Le Batard’s show generates podcast downloads at a high rate, he has long failed to garner a consistent audience on any other medium.

He replaced Colin Cowherd on ESPN Radio in 2015 and immediately lost more than 40% of Cowherd’s reach on both terrestrial radio and on the ESPNU TV channel.

The programming decision proved disastrous.

The only way the decision to add Le Batard makes sense for Max is if his show is a placeholder until another, more popular sport-talk program becomes available.

McAfee is under contract with ESPN for several more years. But perhaps Max can eventually add the Dan Patrick Show or The Herd, both of which have shown an ability to draw a visual audience.

Those shows also discuss topics that resonate with a larger base.

Since leaving ESPN, Le Batard has become increasingly whiny, bitter, and sanctimonious.

In fact, he often covers people like Clay Travis, Will Cain, Jason Whitlock, and me more than the athletes on the field.

Dan Le Batard, who employs a man arrested for choking and beating his wife, complains about how OutKick's @ClayTravis and @burackbobby_ cover women and Mina Kimes.https://t.co/cRwhDTz72i — OutKick (@Outkick) September 15, 2023

He can’t stand that we don’t agree with his politics.

Or that Dana White doesn’t.

Last week, Le Batard screeched about White sitting next to Donald Trump during an UFC event that aired on ESPN.

Le Batard, who often discussed politics while at the network, claims White has made ESPN too political and that makes him “angry.”

“The part that I’m angry about is not that he does it, Stugotz, the part that makes me angry is the ‘Hey, people, do you see what’s happening here? Do you not see how obvious it is?’ You can’t see it? The part that bothers me is how obvious of a troll job it is.”

Speaking of Dana White, Le Batard still hasn’t responded to our request for comment. We asked him how he can call for the UFC to punish White for slapping his wife but Howard Bryant, who was arrested for choking his wife, is signed to Le Batard’s media company.

We hope Dan eventually gets back to us. We will update this story if he does.

As for Bryant, Max viewers can expect to see him as well. In addition to working for Le Batard, he is a frequent guest on the Dan Le Batard Show — as is Jemele Hill, former Max host Bomani Jones, Mina Kimes, and Rex Chapman.

Spoiler: they like to talk about racism.

Le Batard recently accused Craig Carton, a convicted felon, of only having a job at FS1 because he’s white.

The talking point impressed people on social media. Apparently, like Le Batard, they were unaware that Carton works with Michael Vick, a black convicted felon…

As Le Batard said, Max is where they put all the “low-quality crap” these days.