Dan Lanning Not Getting Any Sympathy Tonight From Oregon Fans, Social Media After Risky Playcalling

Dan Lanning decided he would push his chips all-in for the entire game Saturday against Washington. Unfortunately for the Oregon coach, his decisions effectively changed the game, and possibly the outcome.

There’s no doubt in my mind that Dan Lanning came into this game like Matt Damon from Rounders, willing to gamble it all for the win. Well, there’s no doubt he took a number of chances on fourth down that changed the momentum numerous times.

Besides going for it on fourth down inside the Huskies 10-yard line two different time, Lanning also rolled the dice on a 4th down from the Huskies 48-yard line. There was just over two minutes remaining on the clock when the Ducks were stuffed on 4th down.

Two plays later, Michael Penix Jr. connected on the game-winning touchdown pass, as Oregon missed the field goal at the end of regulation for overtime.

Following the game, Dan Lanning decided he would push his chips all-in for the entire game against Washington on Saturday said “I think this game is 100% on me”, which Oregon fans would probably agree with.

Head coach Dan Lanning of the Oregon Ducks looks on during the fourth quarter against the Washington Huskies at Husky Stadium on October 14, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Dan Lanning Taking A Beating On Social Media

On social media, there were a lot of folks feeling as if Lanning called a pretty rough game.

I think it’s safe to assume that Dan Lanning will be second-guessing some of his play calling for a while after this one. Who knows how things would’ve played out if he had decided to take the points on both of those possessions inside the Washington 10-yard line, but it did cost Oregon.

Now, he’ll get back to the drawing board, as the Oregon Ducks still have a fantastic chance to win the Pac-12, and make the playoffs.