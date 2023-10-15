Pac-12 Insanity: Michael Penix Jr. Leads Washington To Win Over Oregon In Northwest Thriller. Give Us A Rematch!

Videos by OutKick

The hype was real, the game delivered. Washington and Oregon squared-off in a showdown of undefeated teams and while the winner was the Huskies, the Pac-12 continues to reign.

We listened to the talk all week about whether or not these two teams could live up to the bill, and boy did they prove their point. A back-and-forth slugfest that included both Michael Penix Jr. and Bo Nix trading punches, ended with Oregon missing a 42-yard field goal to force overtime.

Oregon, trailing by 10 points in the fourth quarter fought back to take the lead. It was a gamble on the Huskies 48-yard line that turned the game. Not one to play scared, Oregon head coach Dan Lanning decided to go for the fourth down, with the Huskies shutting down the rush, as the Washington crowd went crazy.

All Michael Penix Jr. needed was two plays to take the lead. An incredible showing for the Heisman Trophy candidate, leading the Huskies to the game-winning touchdown on the ensuing drive.

Unfortunately for the Huskies, they left too much time on the clock for Oregon’s Bo Nix. The other Heisman candidate drove the Ducks down the field, setting them up for a game-tying field goal. As the crowd reached a fever pitch, Oregon’s kicker sent it wide-right, and the Huskies won a thriller at home.

Should We Second Guess Dan Lanning With Oregon Offense?

I’m sure there will be a number of Oregon fans questioning the play-calling of Dan Lanning, especially at the goal line. Inside the Huskies 10-yard twice Saturday, Lanning decided to go for the touchdown, not settling for a chip-shot field foal. Both conversions came up short, giving the ball to the Huskies.

The biggest question will surround the decision to go for the fourth down at the Huskies 48-yard line. But let’s face it, Lanning is a guy willing to risk it, and Oregon fans have grown accustomed to him going for the jugular. On Saturday, the Ducks came up short three times, which is unlike what we’ve seen in the past. But, credit the huskies defense for making the stops.

If you put Oregon in the same spot again, I’d imagine Dan Lanning would roll the dice every single time. The season isn’t lost, the Ducks won’t fall much in the polls and there could be a rematch down the road.

The best outcome for Oregon is that the Pac-12 is so good this season, which gives the Ducks a shot to still make the playoffs.

Oregon, Washington Have The Pac-12 Rolling, USC Ahead

We have seen great games this season, but this Pac-12 showdown lived up to the hype. But, we’ve got a long way to go, as both teams have to play USC, and survive the toughest conference in college football.

Sure, in the past we’ve seen Pac-12 teams come up short of the national title, but 2023 feels different. If you add Oregon State and USC to the equation, this conference could end up eating itself before we make it to championship weekend. We could see this matchup again.

As for the narrative around this conference, it’s not all fluff. Led by quarterbacks Michael Penix Jr., Bo Nix, Caleb Williams and others, there could legitimately be a conversation about inviting two of these guys to New York for the Heisman ceremony.

We’ve still got six games left to decide the title game participants. Both Penix Jr. and Nix threw for over 300 yards, combining for six touchdowns in the process.

There’s nothing you can say about this game not living up to the hype. As we reach the third week of October, the Pac-12 conference is the best in college football, and we’re going to get at least a few more games like today.

It’s not the Big Ten or the SEC in 2023, it’s the Pac-12, in their final season of relevance in college football.

Go figure.