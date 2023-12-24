Dan Lanning Roasted For Steak Cooking Video

Videos by OutKick
Dan Lanning is getting dragged by the internet after sharing a video of himself cooking up some steaks.
Lanning and the Oregon Ducks are 11-2 and will play Liberty in the Fiesta Bowl. While the team missed the playoff, it was still a very solid year for the program.
He clearly has it trending in the proper direction. While there’s no debate about that, there is a lot of debate unfolding online about Lanning’s cooking skills after he dropped a viral video.
Dan Lanning became the butt of many jokes after viral cooking video.
He shared a short video of him working the stove with some big steaks, and people were far from impressed.
Check out the best reactions below, and definitely hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.
While there was plenty of hate online, Lanning actually fired back himself with a photo of the steak, and I must admit, it looked significantly better than you’d expect given the way he cooked it.
The man also flexed on everyone by noting he worked at Outback in college. You have to do whatever is necessary to pay rent and afford beer money in college.
I’ll be the first to admit that I’m not the greatest cook on the planet, but I do know a thing or two about cooking steak. Just like everyone else, I was pretty stunned to see his cooking setup. Steak in a plan that’s not even a cast iron skillet? Bold move from Lanning. Very bold. However, the final results looked very tasty. Perhaps this is a classic case of not judging a book by its cover, but I’ll still opt for a grill of a cast iron skillet every single time.