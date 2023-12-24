Dan Lanning Roasted For Steak Cooking Video

Videos by OutKick

Dan Lanning is getting dragged by the internet after sharing a video of himself cooking up some steaks.

Lanning and the Oregon Ducks are 11-2 and will play Liberty in the Fiesta Bowl. While the team missed the playoff, it was still a very solid year for the program.

He clearly has it trending in the proper direction. While there’s no debate about that, there is a lot of debate unfolding online about Lanning’s cooking skills after he dropped a viral video.

Dan Lanning roasted after sharing video of himself cooking steak. (Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

Dan Lanning became the butt of many jokes after viral cooking video.

He shared a short video of him working the stove with some big steaks, and people were far from impressed.

Check out the best reactions below, and definitely hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Please do not try and stuff all of that steak into a small pan for the love of Jesus https://t.co/ekMWQkjKau — Heckin’ of Troy (@OnlyTheEarth) December 23, 2023

Bros cooking a rare steak in a boiling pot😂 ik thag shit got no seasoning and its gon bleed when he cuts it .. might as well run up on a live cow and bite em https://t.co/coOFxLGocV — Dalvin truth (@dalvinthetruth) December 23, 2023

A second new B1G coach posted a bad steak video https://t.co/mB3gGiKKwH pic.twitter.com/sbL9JC94Nw — 🎉James🎉 (@HeliJames_) December 23, 2023

Did nobody learn a lesson from Lincoln Rielys brisket post. #CollegeFootball coaches please don’t post ur meat pics unless they’re on point 🥲 https://t.co/AH3yiAFuvV pic.twitter.com/qHgEgICmzt — Ace Football Analytics (@js_ace_football) December 23, 2023

That’s the most dusty steak job I’ve ever seen. Here’s a tip @CoachDanLanning



• Sear on high for two minutes each side on the stove top in a cast iron skillet

• Finish in the oven on 400 for 5 minutes

• Over with tinfoil and let rest for 10 minutes

• Stop being weird https://t.co/7bv4zzFgM6 — Mile High Matt (@MileHighMatt12) December 23, 2023

nothing makes me feel more competent than watching multi-million dollar football coaches cook disgusting looking meals https://t.co/UDdjUTj2KE — carlos: a pac-12 mourner 🍉 (@equitybruin) December 23, 2023

I’m fairly certain that if Lan wasn’t the coach of the Nike Ducks, he’d undoubtedly drive a lowered Honda civic, have a sick lanyard hanging out of his cargo shorts, and work at the cell phone stand at the mall https://t.co/uAjaok94TY — O State Ballazzz 🏆🏆🏆 (@BallazzzOState) December 23, 2023

Rich people have no excuses for bad food and ugly home decor. it's sick https://t.co/lbYpP7Phlw — grapes 🍉 (@bravegrapes) December 23, 2023

Every single Oregon player should enter the transfer portal immediately. — Brian Loker (@briloker) December 24, 2023

Tf he cooking his steak like that?? pic.twitter.com/5PI5pFOoXl — Tooelven Owe (@DucksAreLilBro) December 23, 2023

He would have Jack Harlow playing lmfaooo — Bobby Hill (@LegitBobbyHill) December 23, 2023

Give that man a raise, he needs a bigger pan 😂 — T Hawk (@TLH_1986) December 23, 2023

Lincoln Riley makes better steak — Blue Bloods Bias (@bluebloodsbias) December 23, 2023

While there was plenty of hate online, Lanning actually fired back himself with a photo of the steak, and I must admit, it looked significantly better than you’d expect given the way he cooked it.

The man also flexed on everyone by noting he worked at Outback in college. You have to do whatever is necessary to pay rent and afford beer money in college.

Come on @AdamBreneman81 don’t take the bait! I worked in a Steakhouse in College. Shout out to Outback!!! I can’t go more than mid rare. Wish I had more evidence for you but it was too good. #LeftOvers https://t.co/8hhsWMLoib pic.twitter.com/3ySzceVTSJ — Dan Lanning (@CoachDanLanning) December 23, 2023

I’ll be the first to admit that I’m not the greatest cook on the planet, but I do know a thing or two about cooking steak. Just like everyone else, I was pretty stunned to see his cooking setup. Steak in a plan that’s not even a cast iron skillet? Bold move from Lanning. Very bold. However, the final results looked very tasty. Perhaps this is a classic case of not judging a book by its cover, but I’ll still opt for a grill of a cast iron skillet every single time.