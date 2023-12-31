Dan Lanning Shines Light On Job Status At Oregon

Videos by OutKick

Oregon football coach Dan Lanning wants fans to believe he’s not going anywhere.

There had been some speculation Lanning was a top candidate for the Texas A&M job, but he didn’t take it.

Mike Elko was ultimately hired, and the head coach of the Ducks was adamant he was happy in Eugene. Now, Lanning has continued to indicate he’s not going anywhere. The man is committed to the Ducks.

“This will be my final job as far as I’m concerned,” the Oregon head coach told the media Saturday when discussing his future.

Someone asked Dan Lanning if Oregon is a place he wants to make home.

"This will be my final job as far as I'm concerned." — James Crepea (@JamesCrepea) December 30, 2023

Oregon coach Dan Lanning says he won’t take another job.

Dan Lanning has no real reason to search for a different job outside of the Oregon Ducks. Oregon has everything he could want.

The program has insanely deep pockets thanks to Nike founder Phil Knight, Oregon is joining the Big Ten this summer and Lanning has had a lot of success in Eugene.

He’s 21-5 since taking over the Ducks. Fans love him, and the feeling is clearly mutual. What job out there would be better for him?

There’s an argument to be made major programs like Ohio State and Alabama offer an upgrade, but Phil Knight could easily match any contract offered by any program in America. He’s worth roughly $43 billion and has repeatedly shown time and time again he’ll do anything to make and keep the Ducks competitive.

Dan Lanning is committed to the Oregon Ducks. (Photo by Brian Murphy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Now, it’s also important to note plenty of coaches have claimed to never be leaving for a new job and then have done just that.

There’s no more famous example than Nick Saban claiming he wouldn’t take the Alabama job when he was with the Dolphins. He’s won six national titles in Tuscaloosa since making that declaration.

Lanning has now painted himself into a corner if he ever does decide to cut and run.

Dan Lanning says he doesn’t plan on taking a different job. (Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

For now, he’s all in on the Oregon Ducks, and that’s great news for fans because he’s a great coach. Let me know your thoughts on Dan Lanning at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.